Cincy’s Best Fossil Hunting Spots

Photograph by Caroline Eyer

Cincinnati is one of the best fossil hunting regions in the Midwest, but you’ll have to do a bit of digging to discover these prehistoric treasures: river valleys, rocky outcrops and hillsides, and quarries are all great places to start.

At Caesar Creek State Park in Waynesville, keen eyes can find ancient marine fossils from the Ordovician period like brachiopods, bryozoans, and horn corals. If you’re planning to take your finds home with you, you’ll need a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers Visitor Center. 4020 N. Clarksville Rd., Waynesville, (513) 897-1050

One of the largest state parks in Ohio is also one of the best for fossil hunting. East Fork State Park in Batavia features landscapes shaped by ancient glaciers: dry-forested hills, rocky outcrops, marshy swamps and waterways. In addition to brachiopods and bryozoans, lucky lookers might spot a glimmer of gold, as this area was the site of a small gold rush in the late 1800s. A permit is also required here; call Army Corps of Engineers Visitor Center. 2185 Slade Rd., Batavia, (513) 797-6081

Trammel Fossil Park is deceptive; from the Interstate or even as you’re driving into the parking lot, there isn’t much to see but a craggy cliffside with little in the way of shade. Bring a hat, sunscreen, and a small shovel and be prepared to dig a little—this park is rife with brachiopods, bryozoans, and trilobites. Just leave some for the next explorers, too. Tramway Drive off Hauck Drive, Sharonville