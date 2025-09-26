Photograph courtesy Impact 100

It doesn’t take billions of dollars to be a philanthropist. Just ask the women of Impact 100. Last night at its Annual Awards Celebration, the local giving circle awarded $420,000—four $100,000 transformational grants and two $10,000 grants. The finalists, announced in June, covered a diverse spectrum of community needs and populations including helping children with hearing loss feel a sense of belonging on the playground (Ohio Valley Voices), guiding troubled youth to find peace through yoga (Project Yoga), embracing addiction recovery (Serenity Recovery Network), training young people about careers in IT (INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati), providing legal advice for innocent families facing potential deportation (Immigrant and Refugee Law Center), and feeding hungry children experiencing homelessness in our community (Whole Again).

“These grants mean so much not just to the organizations, but to our members,” says Impact 100 President Janet Collins. “Combining our membership dollars is a force multiplier, creating real change for our communities.” On average, each member contributes $1,000, all of which goes directly to local organizations. That’s right, all membership dollars stay right here in Greater Cincinnati.

The 2025 Grant Winners

This year, Immigrant and Refugee Law Center (IRLC), Serenity Recovery Network, Ohio Valley Voices, and Whole Again received $100,000 grants. INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati and Project Yoga received $10,000 each to further their work.

What’s Next for 2026

Photograph courtesy Impact 100

In addition to awarding grants, Impact 100 also unveiled bold new branding as it kicks off the 2026 grant cycle. “The new brand modernizes our organization,” Collins says, “and conveys empowerment, community, collaboration, and transformation through design.”

You can be a part of this community impact generator that has directed more than $7 million to nonprofits across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Eastern Indiana. Members are key to the process. Members choose which organizations receive these grants, participating in a number of ways. “When I joined Impact 100 in 2024, I could not have imagined the life-changing path of discovery, friendship, and rewarding community impact that would unfold for me,” says member Clare O’Brien.

You’ll not only learn more about your community and its needs, but you’ll also meet the people on the front lines, doing the work to lift others up. And you’ll connect with other philanthropic women. “I truly believe in this mission about women coming together to give to make great impact in the community,” says member Daphney Thomas.

How You Can Get Involved

Photograph courtesy Impact 100

Impact 100 welcomes all Greater Cincinnati women. There’s even a scholarship program for young women under 40 to experience the power of collective giving (apply by October 31, 2025) Organizations begin applying for 2026 grants in November and Grant Review Teams begin evaluating applicants in January. Join by December 2 to have your donation go toward 2026 grants and to participate in the review process if you choose.

To learn more about joining Impact 100, visit its new website, or register for the informational event to be held downtown at the Mercantile Library on October 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.