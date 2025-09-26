Revisiting the Queen City’s Riverboat Legacy

From the Collection of Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library

The America’s River Roots Festival makes its way to the banks of Cincinnati, Newport, and Covington this October for a four-day celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary, including performances from local artists such as Cincinnati Jazz All-Stars, Band of Heathens, Chapel Hart, and more. The festival will showcase the Ohio River Valley’s role in shaping the nation and will give area residents opportunities to explore the riverboat heritage and history of the region.

Cincinnati’s riverbanks will host nine riverboats: Cincinnati’s River Queen and Belle of Cincinnati, New Orleans’s Steamboat NATCHEZ, Louisville’s Mary M. Miller and Belle of Louisville, Moline, Illinois’s Celebration Belle, the Belle of Memphis, Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Queen, and Minneapolis/St. Paul’s Anson and Betsy Northrop. Themed Riverboats will share the food and music of their region, and visitors can opt in for a river cruise for brunch, lunch, dinner, late night, and for the riverboat races.

But before the festivities begin, residents may want to touch up on their riverboat history. Luckily, Cincinnati offers many ways to do so.

Ohio River Cruises with BB Riverboats

Take a tour with BB Riverboats and immerse yourself in riverboat history. Cruises are offered on its two vessels: the Belle of Cincinnati and the River Queen. On all excursions, boats trasverse about five miles of the Ohio River in and around the Cincinnati riverfront, mostly highlighting the scenic views of downtown.

Tours typically last one-and-a-half to two hours, but BB Riverboats does offer excursions that last longer for corporate parties or special events. A day-long cruise is also offered, traveling to the Captain Anthony Meldahl Locks and Dam in Felicity, Ohio.

BB Riverboats tours are narrated, sharing stories about the history of the Ohio River and highlighting various corporate headquarters located on the riverfront such as P&G, Kroger, and Great American Insurance. Along with a quick history lesson and scenic views of the Ohio River, you can also expect fine dining services.

“We tell some history about the beginnings of early Cincinnati and the settlers who got a raft and discovered this spot,” says Alan Bernstein, owner of BB Riverboats. “In today’s work we point out our beautiful stadiums, the aquarium, and all the bridges, in particular the Roebling Suspension Bridge.”

101 Riverboat Row, Newport, (800) 261-8586

CHPL’s Inland Rivers Library Collection

The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library’s Inland Rivers Library Collection houses material documenting more than 200 years of riverboat history. According to Christopher Smith, genealogy and research services reference librarian, the collection can be attributed to riverboat captain Frederick Way. “He was passionate for all things river and river boats,” he says.

Visitors can expect a wide range of items showing riverboat history, including more than 10,000 photographs, blueprints of boats, history, and “many, many books about life on the river,” according to Smith.

A unique part of the collection highlights former President Jimmy Carter’s visits to Cincinnati, where he took a riverboat cruise with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, and daughter, Amy Carter. Many photos from the collection illustrate the excursion.

800 Vine St. downtown, (513) 369-6900

Public Landing at the Cincinnati History Museum

The Cincinnati History Museum has recreated the riverwalk with Public Landing, presented by Carol and Bill Eckerle. The landing, designed to resemble a wharf, includes six historic areas that visitors can walk through, including a dressmaker, a printer, an open-air market, an expanded Ball and Thomas photography studio, a beer hall, and the Queen of the West—a redesigned ship available for exploration.

“All of these businesses were located very near to the river, and this was a time when Cincinnati was just really busy, thriving with people, thriving with new businesses,” says Chief Learning Officer Whitney Owens.

The interior of the Queen of the West is designed so that guests can spend a day in the captain’s shoes, emphasizing the impact of river travel on Cincinnati’s economy. The exhibit is interactive. “It’s a fun way of getting groups to explore the steamboat together, and without us directly telling you this is what it is, we’re giving that experience to you,” Owens says.

1301 Western Ave., Queensgate, (513) 287-7000

Cardboard Boat Museum

To explore additional boat history, the Cardboard Boat Museum in New Richmond allows visitors can peruse a variety of cardboard boats, each with their own story. The museum’s mission is to preserve the history of the Cardboard Boat Regatta, an annual cardboard boat race, while inspiring creativity and community involvement. According to the museum, building and racing cardboard boats can bring people together and encourage innovative thinking.

311 Front St., New Richmond