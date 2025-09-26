A Nature Lab in the Heart of the Suburbs

Photograph by Lance Adkins

On April 9, 1999, residents of Montgomery and Blue Ash experienced one of the deadliest and most destructive tornadoes in the state’s history. Parks like the Harris M. Benedict Nature Preserve in the heart of Montgomery’s suburbs were seemingly destroyed, but the city and the UC Biology department had a plan—leave the fallen timber and damage almost entirely untouched. Counterintuitive? Not really. Letting nature take its course has allowed UC, which has owned and managed the 65-acre preserve since 1929, to conduct groundbreaking studies on the long-term effects of tornados on forests.

According to UC Professor of Biology Theresa Culley, scientists from the university continue to monitor the vegetation at the damaged site, recording any changes they observe. Over a 20-year period, the woods are beginning to recover but will look different than before due to invasive species, a loss of ash trees, and urban development. If you visit for a hike, there’s a possibility that among the deer families, box turtles, and numerous rare plants you’ll see UC or Sycamore High School students conducting even more research projects.