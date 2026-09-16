Photograph courtesy Impact 100

Twenty-five years ago, the concept of collective giving—a group of people pooling resources to support their community—sparked the creation of Impact 100. Over the past two decades plus, Cincinnati women have leveraged this innovative concept to donate more than $8 million to local nonprofits. That desire to learn and adapt “has allowed us to attract a growing membership and award more grants while still staying true to our original concept of Women Together, Changing Lives,” says Impact 100 President Janet Collins.

Last night, more lives were changed. A total of $430,000 in grants—four $100,000 transformational awards and three $10,000 awards—went to seven community organizations serving a variety of needs in our region, including supporting individuals with dementia and their caregivers (Giving Voice Foundation), establishing a mobile shower and laundry service for families and individuals experiencing homelessness (Mary Magdalen House), creating a hybrid Certified Nursing Assistant program (Mercy Neighborhood Ministries), and launching a new unit to support domestic violence survivors (Women Helping Women).

Photograph courtesy Impact 100

“After 25 years of funding transformational grants to local nonprofits, we are excited to honor our newest recipients, as they work to make a difference in our Cincinnati region. We congratulate each of our seven finalists, who were chosen out of a record 146 applicants,” says Collins.

The 2026 Grant Winners

Photograph courtesy Impact 100

This year, Giving Voice Foundation, Mary Magdalen House, Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, and Women Helping Women received $100,000 grants. Three other organizations received $10,000 awards to further their work. The Bridge Adaptive Sports & Recreation creates opportunities for individuals with disabilities to thrive through sport, providing equipment loans and adaptive sports opportunities. Cincinnati ToolBank provides tools, equipment, and expertise to nonprofit and charitable organizations. The Hillside Trust is a nonprofit land trust focused on preserving local hillsides and natural areas.

These grants recognize the originality and initiative that nonprofits in this region apply to tackling difficult challenges. In fact, “Impact 100 has worked with the University of Cincinnati Economics department to holistically measure our impact on the community, the nonprofits, and our members,” says Jenny Berg, Impact 100’s President Elect. “The data shows that our model of collective giving and our stewardship of member resources have led to improved outcomes across the board.”

You can contribute to those improved outcomes by joining Impact 100, where 100 percent of your membership dollars will go directly to grants. “Our giving community is a force multiplier,” Collins says. “As we grow our membership, we increase our ability to award grants and support more local nonprofits.”