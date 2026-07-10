Foodie News You Can Use —July 10

Photograph courtesy Lang Thang Group

Quan Hapa to be rebranded and relocated, Kroger launches wine shop concept, 6 N The Mornin’ reopens in Covington, and more.

Quan Hapa to be Rebranded and Relocated

Earlier this week, Lang Thang Group announced plans to rebrand and relocate its Over-the-Rhine restaurant Quan Hapa to the old Taste of Belgium space down the block at 1135 Vine Street. The rebranded eatery will be a full-service Vietnamese restaurant and bar called Yô Đi (means “go in!” in Vietnamese) and will range from noodle soups and banh mi to entrees like suon cay nuong (a dish of lemongrass pork ribs with pickled vegetables and steamed rice) and Portobello Bit Tet (a marinated portobello with garlic, shallots, soy sauce, oyster-style sauce, jasmine rice, and seasonal vegetables). Quan Hapa, which first opened in 2012, closes its doors on Sunday, July 26.

Kroger Launches Wine Shop Concept

Kroger launched its new in-store wine shop at its Newport Marketplace location (130 Pavilion Parkway) yesterday, July 9. The concept, which features wines from various regions in Sicily, France, and Italy, will roll out to 147 select Kroger stores nationwide over the next few months.

6 N The Mornin’ Reopens in Covington

After closing its East Walnut Hills location back in March, soul food spot 6 N The Mornin’ reopens tomorrow, July 11, at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 20, in Covington. Known for its shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and boisterous environment, the restaurant closed its East Walnut Hills location back in late 2025.

Concorde Opens in Madisonville Next Week

Concorde—a European-inspired restaurant and bar from veteran restaurateur Kevin Armon—is set to open inside of the Madamore mixed-use development at the corner of Madison Road and Whetsel Avenue on Tuesday, July 14. The restaurant’s menu draws from French, Italian and Spanish traditions, balancing classic dishes with “more approachable” options. Armon has more than 35 years of restaurant/hospitality experience, having worked locally at Somm Wine Bar in East Price Hill’s Incline District, at Kaze in Over-the-Rhine, and for the Boca Restaurant Group.

Mini Beer Fest at Cincinnati Lager House

Cincinnati Lager House and SERVATii will host the Bretzel and Mini Beer Fest from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, at the brewery/restaurant’s Banks location (115 Joe Nuxhall Way). Attendees can taste a variety of specialty sweet and savory pretzel creations, including traditional Bavarian pretzels, chocolate-covered pretzel sticks, cinnamon sugar pretzels, and feta and spinach stuffed pretzels. More details at https://cincylagerhouse.com/bretzel-and-mini-beer-fest/

Share: Cheesebar Closing on July 27

Pleasant Ridge cheese shop Share: Cheesebar will permanently close its doors on Monday, July 27, the date of its ninth anniversary. “After 9 wonderful years, it’s time for us to close the chapter on Share Cheesebar,” owner Emily Frank said in a Facebook post earlier this week. “I am endlessly grateful to our loyal customers, friends, and neighbors who supported me every step of the way. It has truly been an honor to be part of your special celebrations, dinner parties, weddings, showers, birthdays, anniversaries and even just a Tuesday night girl dinner…Thank you for nine unforgettable years, Cincinnati.”

Miracle Tickets on Sale This Week

It’s Christmas in July at The Overlook Lodge in Pleasant Ridge. Tickets for Miracle, the annual Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up event, went on sale earlier this week. The cost ranges from $40 (plus $2.42 fee) for a seat at the bar to $320 (plus $12.22) for a table of eight.

Cava Opens Second Ohio Location

Last week, Cava officially opened its second Ohio location at 7800 Montgomery Road, Suite 270B, in Sycamore Township near Kenwood Towne Centre. The Mediterranean fast-casual eatery offers chef-curated and build-your-own bowls and pitas, a variety of pita chip flavors, housemade juices, and more. Currently in 29 states and Washington, D.C., the chain plans to open 1,000 locations by the end of 2032.

Lisse Steakhuis Closes

Covington steakhouse Lisse Steakhuis— known for its fresh vegetables, Dutch-inspired dishes, and laid-back vibe—closed permanently with little fanfare last week. “The ongoing ramp closure and the resulting decline in traffic have created challenges that have made it impossible for us to continue operating,” read a notice on the eatery’s door last Tuesday. The last service for the restaurant was July 3.