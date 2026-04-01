| Hyunsoo Chung, MD
Westwood • 2429 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211
Contact information: (513) 848-4488
Hyunsoo Chung is a Primary Care Provider at our Westwood primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Chung is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Degree: Doctor of Medicine
Languages spoken: English
Gender: Male
Specialties: Primary Care
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu