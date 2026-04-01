| Hyunsoo Chung, MD

Westwood • 2429 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211

Contact information: (513) 848-4488

Hyunsoo Chung is a Primary Care Provider at our Westwood primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Chung is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Degree: Doctor of Medicine

Languages spoken: English

Gender: Male

Specialties: Primary Care

Conditions treated: