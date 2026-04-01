| Salman Ahmad, MD

Avondale • 3540 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45229

Contact information: (513) 995-2606; salman.ahmad@oakstreethealth.com

Salman Ahmad is a Internist at our Avondale primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Ahmad is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Education: University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine

Board certifications: American Board of Internal Medicine, ABIM Certified

Degree: Doctor of Medicine

Languages spoken: English

Gender: Male

Specialties: Internal Medicine

Conditions treated: