| Salman Ahmad, MD
Avondale • 3540 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45229
Contact information: (513) 995-2606; salman.ahmad@oakstreethealth.com
Salman Ahmad is a Internist at our Avondale primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Ahmad is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Education: University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
Board certifications: American Board of Internal Medicine, ABIM Certified
Degree: Doctor of Medicine
Languages spoken: English
Gender: Male
Specialties: Internal Medicine
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu