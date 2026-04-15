How to Participate in Cincinnati Restaurant Week

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns on April 20–26, offering delicious $26, $36, $46, and $56 three-course menus served up at more than 60 of your favorite restaurants in town. Even better, $1 of each meal will benefit the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Here’s how it works: Download the official Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. Once you’ve made your choice (we know, it’s hard to narrow it down), check in using the app while at the restaurant to earn points toward being the Biggest Foodie in Cincinnati.
Check in to three restaurants during the week to be entered into a drawing to win $300 in gift cards. The person who has the most points by the end of the week will also win $300 in gift cards.
Bonus Points
If you’ve got your eyes on the prize, you can earn bonus points in a variety of ways. Order a Bulleit Bourbon or Tito’s Vodka cocktail at a participating restaurant (look for the beverage icon on the app) and simply upload a photo to earn additional beverage check-in points.
Kick off Restaurant Week with us at the official party at Merchants Club in The Party Source on April 17 and check in using the app to earn points before the week even begins. Enjoy specialty cocktails and have a chance to win giveaways while celebrating.
Going shopping? Purchase Bob’s Red Mill or Pillsbury Chocoflan at Kroger and upload a photo of your receipt to earn bonus points.
Big Ice Golden Fork
Feeling lucky? Big Ice will hide five Golden Fork Cubes in cocktails at select restaurants (see list below) during Cincinnati Restaurant Week. If you order a drink and find a little golden fork frozen into your ice cube, you’ll win gift cards to Cincinnati and NKY’s top-tier restaurants.
Participating Restaurants
101 Craft Kitchen
20 Brix*
Agave & Rye
Alcove by MadTree
Artemis Mediterranean Bistro
Bakersfield
Baru*
Benihana
Bishop’s Quarter
Brewriver Creole Kitchen
Bru Burger Bar
Butcher and Barrel
Chart House
Che
Coppin’s*
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood*
deSha’s American Tavern
E+O Kitchen
Embers Restaurant
Five Kitchen & Bar
Greyhound Tavern
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
Hard Rock Cafe*
Ivory House*
Jag’s Steak & Seafood*
Kreimer’s Bier Haus
Krueger’s Tavern
Libby’s Southern Comfort
Livery
Mackenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks
Montgomery Inn
MTM Tavern & Steakhouse
Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whisk(e)y
Nicola’s
Noche*
Padrino*
Pennyflower Bistro & Bar
Primavista
Prime Cincinnati
Ripple Wine Bar
Sacred Beast Diner
Shire’s Rooftop
SOB Steakhouse
Sorrento’s Italian Joint
Stone Creek Dining Company
Subito*
The Capital Grille*
The Davidson*
The Eagle Food & Beer Hall
The Green Line Kitchen and Cocktails
The Melting Pot
Trecento*
Trio Bistro
Truva Turkish Kitchen
Via Vite
Vintage on Race*
W Bar + Bistro
Whiskey Yard
Zingaro
* Big Ice Golden Fork participating restaurant
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