How to Participate in Cincinnati Restaurant Week

Photograph courtesy Coppin's Restaurant

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns on April 20–26, offering delicious $26, $36, $46, and $56 three-course menus served up at more than 60 of your favorite restaurants in town. Even better, $1 of each meal will benefit the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Here’s how it works: Download the official Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. Once you’ve made your choice (we know, it’s hard to narrow it down), check in using the app while at the restaurant to earn points toward being the Biggest Foodie in Cincinnati.

Check in to three restaurants during the week to be entered into a drawing to win $300 in gift cards. The person who has the most points by the end of the week will also win $300 in gift cards.

Photograph courtesy Jag's Steak & Seafood

Bonus Points

If you’ve got your eyes on the prize, you can earn bonus points in a variety of ways. Order a Bulleit Bourbon or Tito’s Vodka cocktail at a participating restaurant (look for the beverage icon on the app) and simply upload a photo to earn additional beverage check-in points.

Kick off Restaurant Week with us at the official party at Merchants Club in The Party Source on April 17 and check in using the app to earn points before the week even begins. Enjoy specialty cocktails and have a chance to win giveaways while celebrating.

Going shopping? Purchase Bob’s Red Mill or Pillsbury Chocoflan at Kroger and upload a photo of your receipt to earn bonus points.

Big Ice Golden Fork

Feeling lucky? Big Ice will hide five Golden Fork Cubes in cocktails at select restaurants (see list below) during Cincinnati Restaurant Week. If you order a drink and find a little golden fork frozen into your ice cube, you’ll win gift cards to Cincinnati and NKY’s top-tier restaurants.

Participating Restaurants

101 Craft Kitchen

20 Brix*

Agave & Rye

Alcove by MadTree

Artemis Mediterranean Bistro

Bakersfield

Baru*

Benihana

Bishop’s Quarter

Brewriver Creole Kitchen

Bru Burger Bar

Butcher and Barrel

Chart House

Che

Coppin’s*

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood*

deSha’s American Tavern

E+O Kitchen

Embers Restaurant

Five Kitchen & Bar

Greyhound Tavern

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Hard Rock Cafe*

Ivory House*

Jag’s Steak & Seafood*

Kreimer’s Bier Haus

Krueger’s Tavern

Libby’s Southern Comfort

Livery

Mackenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks

Montgomery Inn

MTM Tavern & Steakhouse

Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whisk(e)y

Nicola’s

Noche*

Padrino*

Pennyflower Bistro & Bar

Primavista

Prime Cincinnati

Ripple Wine Bar

Sacred Beast Diner

Shire’s Rooftop

SOB Steakhouse

Sorrento’s Italian Joint

Stone Creek Dining Company

Subito*

The Capital Grille*

The Davidson*

The Eagle Food & Beer Hall

The Green Line Kitchen and Cocktails

The Melting Pot

Trecento*

Trio Bistro

Truva Turkish Kitchen

Via Vite

Vintage on Race*

W Bar + Bistro

Whiskey Yard

Zingaro

* Big Ice Golden Fork participating restaurant