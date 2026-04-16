Cincinnati Weekend Picks April 17-19

Photograph courtesy Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition

Before the April showers hit with full force next week, it’s a good time to get outside and see all the great events the city has to offer. Here are just a few.

Cincinnati Ballet Family Series: Pinocchio

The Ballet is putting on a one-hour child-accessible production of Pinocchio with interactive activities including pre-show crafts, games, and photo-ops. There will be seven performances including a sensory-friendly show at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $32. Thurs, Apr 16-Sun, Apr 19, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Out of This World at Woodland Mound

Learn all about space at Woodland Mound with two evenings of planetarium presentations, water-power rocket launches, stargazing with telescopes and experts from the Cincinnati Astronomical Society, and more. There will be sensory-friendly hours from 4-6 p.m. both days and planetarium entry is $2. Fri, Apr 17-Sat, Apr 18, 4-6 p.m. or 7-9:30 p.m., Woodland Mound, 8250 Old Kellogg Rd., Anderson Twp.

Silent Movies Made Musical with the Mighty Wurlitzer

It’s the rare chance to hear Music Hall’s Mighty Wurlitzer theatre organ in action as musician Clark Wilson provides live accompaniment to the 1920 silent film, The Mask of Zorro. The Might Wurlitzer was designed to be played with silent movies to replace both orchestration and sound effects, so this will be the ideal environment for a performance. Tickets are $12.75 for kids 12 and under, $37 for adults, or $31 for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Fri, Apr 17, 7 p.m., Music Hall Ballroom, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Matthew 25 Ministries’ Hunger 5K

Local humanitarian relief nonprofit Matthew 25 Ministries is raising money to help provide food for disaster victims with a 5K run/walk. Registration (until Apr 17 when the price increases) is $50 for individuals, $45 for teams or virtual participants, and free for the new all-paces loop. You can pick up your packet at Matthew 25 ahead of race day and awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers and runners in each age group. Sat, Apr 18, 8:30 a.m., Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

Kings Island Opening Day

You know that summer is near when Kings Island re-opens for the season. Extra special for this year is the grand opening of Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare—the new dark ride taking over the Boo Blasters space in Planet Snoopy. The first riders of Phantom Theater will receive a free commemorative keychain while supplies last. Park admission is $45 online or $90 at the gate. Sat, Apr 18, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

MadTree Spring Fest

The Oakley MadTree Taproom will be turned into a full celebration of spring with music by Blue Otis, a Cincinnati Zoo animal encounter, a 1,000 tree giveaway, specialty beer releases including collabs with Broadway Cincinnati and the Zoo, a dog seek & sniff, ticket giveaways, and Bingo beer brunch. Bingo registration is $5 and 1 percent of all drink sales will be donated to local environmental charities. Sat, Apr 18, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley

Trans Pride Adult Prom

It’s the third annual Trans Pride Adult Prom raising money for Transform Cincy, and this year the theme is ’80s punk. In addition to music by DJ Boywife, there will be drinks, community building, and plenty of donation opportunities. Plus, stick around for the afterparty from 10 p.m.-midnight with Siri Imani and the crew from Triiibe. You must be at least 18 to attend—tickets for ages 18-20 are $20 and you’ll be carded, ages 21-29 are $30, and ages 30+ are $50. Sat, Apr 18, 6-10 p.m., Leapin Lizard, 726 Main St., Covington

Devou Party in the Park

The Devou Park Trail Collective’s annual fundraising bash returns with music by DJ Dave, dinner by the bite, a silent auction, and more. Tickets are $100 and include complimentary beer and wine. If you can’t make it to the event but still want to donate, you can virtually bid on the silent auction. Sat, Apr 18, 6:30-10 p.m., Devou Event Center, 1201 Park Dr., Covington

FCC Pride Night

Pride Night begins at Pre-Match in the Park from 4-6:30 p.m. with music by DJ Kirk Green, a historical presentation by Jake Hogue, crafts with James Reynolds, sample giveaways from P&G, airbrush and balloon art, games, food trucks, and informational booths from Cincinnati Pride, PFLAG, and Treehouse Cincinnati. Head to the stadium at 7:30 for a face-off against the Chicago Fire where DJ Bobby G will be pumping up the jams and you’ll be able to write letters of encouragement to local LGBTQIA+ youth above section 124. Tickets start at $39. Sat, Apr 18; Pre-Match 4-6:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Game 7:30 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Cincinnati Earth Day Festival

This year, the city’s biggest Earth Day Festival has moved downtown to Washington Park. Attendees will get to check out Cincinnati’s environmental groups and advocacy organizations alongside a Green Career Fair, food trucks, yoga classes, a fashion show with outfits made from recycled and thrifted materials, musical performances, an EV show, a scavenger hunt, kids activities, an environmental awards ceremony, and much more. Sun, Apr 19, noon-5 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine