How to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Queen City

Photograph courtesy Newport on the Levee

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Grainworks Brewing

This West Chester brewery is kicking off festivities early with Kegs & Eggs from Big Dog’s each morning. After breakfast, you’ll be able to enjoy live Irish music from bands like Easter Rising, Shilelagh Law, and The Oscar Wildes, performances from the Celtic Academy of Irish Dance, discount Irish stouts, exclusive glassware, and more until closing time. Fri, Mar 13-Sun, Mar 15, Grainworks Brewing, 7790 Service Center Dr., West Chester

Luck of the Levee

Newport is kicking off the weekend of St. Patrick’s celebrations with an evening of family-friendly activities, specials, and live entertainment. The event starts at 4 p.m. with a live bagpiper marching through the gallery. Then enjoy face painting, stilt walkers, performances from both Erickson Academy of Irish Dance and the McGing Irish Dancers, and music from That One Party Band. Fri, Mar 13, 4 p.m., Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport

Irish Coffee Tasting

The Cincinnati Coffee Festival is throwing a caffeinated bar crawl around The Banks where you’ll get to sample specialty Irish Coffee drinks from Holy Grail, Killer Queen, The Park, Cincinnati Lager House, and Jefferson Social. Tickets are $25 and proceeds go to the Ohio River Foundation. Fri, Mar 13, 5:30-8 p.m., The Banks, downtown

Emerald Miles 5K

The family-friendly St. Patrick’s 5K will take a scenic route along the Ohio River to raise money for Epilepsy Alliance Ohio. Registration is $35 for adults, $30 for teens and $20 for kids until March 13 when all prices increase. Participants get access to the afterparty at Cincinnati Lager House where they’ll get a free beer or soda and enjoy Irish food, drink specials, and live music. Top 40 finishers will also receive a prize from Queen City Running. Sat, Mar 14, 9 a.m., Cincinnati Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

St. Patrick’s Day Bash at The Gatherall

The Norwood food hall is throwing an all-day Irish-inspired party featuring exclusive themed food and drink specials, live music, a Guinness pouring station, split-the-G contests, a Celtic market, and more. Admission is free. Sat, Mar 14, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., The Gatherall, 2750 Park Ave., Norwood

Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Parade

The annual St. Patricks’ Day weekend tradition returns with Honorary Grand Marshal Tony Pike. For the 58th year, community members will parade through downtown wearing green alongside the “stolen” Saint Patrick statue from Immaculata Church. The parade steps off at 11:45 a.m. and snakes along Mehring Way, turns around through the Banks, and ends near Paycor Stadium. Sat, Mar 14, noon, Mehring Way, downtown

LepreCON

Following the St. Patrick’s Parade, The Banks will turn into one big block party with live music, DJs, food and drink specials, giveaways, and more. Participating bars include Red Leprechaun, The Stretch, Tin Roof, Fishbowl, Jefferson Social, The Park, Holy Grail, and Killer Queen. Sat, Mar 14, 2-9 p.m., The Banks, downtown

Parade Day at the Irish Heritage Center

After participating in the St. Patrick’s Parade, the Irish Heritage Center is throwing a party with a pub, traditional Irish dishes including handmade pastries, a children’s festival, lectures, genealogy programs, and a lineup of traditional and contemporary performers like the Riley School of Irish Music, Emerald Creek Trio, dancers from Erickson Academy and McGing, The Oscar Wildes, and many more. Sat, Mar 14, 2 p.m., Irish Heritage Center, 3905 Eastern Ave., East End

Celebrations at Red Leprechaun

You can celebrate at this Irish pub for four straight days. Saturday is the Street Party featuring live music by Audio Graffiti, Scrimshaw, Zack Attack, and Bloody Tinth. Sunday is Family Lunch Day with food and live Irish entertainment for all ages. Monday is Pints Before Paddys with activities centered around half-off Guinness, like a pour-your-own experience, hands-on serving lessons, and a split-the-G contest. On Tuesday, the pub will open bright and early at 8 a.m. for an all-day party with beer, food, and live music from Zack Attack and the Naked Karate Girls. Sat, Mar 14-Tues, Mar 17, Red Leprechaun, 20 W. Freedom Way, downtown

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Wear some green and head down to OTR for a bar crawl with stops at Cobblestone, Nice Life, Bloom, Liberty’s, MOTR, Afterlife, Queen City Exchange, Revel Urban Winery, and Rosedale. Crawlers check in at Cobblestone and get to enjoy a mid-party from 7-9 p.m. at Nice Life and an afterparty from 10 p.m.-midnight at Bloom. Tickets are $30.58 or $24.77 as part of a group—prices increase Mar 13. Sat, Mar 14, 4-10 p.m., Over-the-Rhine

Saint Sapphics Day Dance Party

Midwestern Lesbian is throwing a sapphic dance party for St. Patrick’s day complete with festive drink specials, photo-ops, and queer joy. Admission is free and attendees must be at least 21 to enter. Don’t forget to wear green! Sat, Mar 14, 9-11 p.m., Queen City Exchange, 32 W. Court St., downtown

St. Patrick’s Celebration at Molly Malone’s

It’s not St. Patricks Day in Cincinnati without Molly Malone’s annual all-day celebration. This year, festivities begin at 7 a.m. with Kegs & Eggs where the first 100 people will get a free souvenir shirt. For the rest of the day enjoy green beer, dancers, bagpipers, and live Irish music on two stages featuring Liam Fancy, Easter Rising, Bloody Tinth, Grey Dogs, and Floyd & the Walkmen. Tues, Mar 17, 7 a.m.-11 p.m., Molly Malone’s, 112 E. Fourth St., Covington

St. Patrick’s Day at the Irish Heritage Center

After a special holiday mass, the IHC will have a full day of Irish activities and performances including traditional and contemporary musicians and dancers, lectures, genealogy programs, a children’s festival, beer, and food. Tues, Mar 17, noon, Irish Heritage Center, 3905 Eastern Ave., East End

Irish Heritage Performance at Summit Park

A night of live entertainment awaits under the Canopy at Summit Park with performances by the McGing Irish Dancers and the Trans-Am Euro Mutts Band. Summit Park is a DORA district, so you’ll be able to enjoy an Irish beer while watching the show. Tues, Mar 17, 5-8 p.m., Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Rd., Blue Ash

St. Catrick’s Game Night

Purrfect Day Cat Cafe is offering the cutest St. Patrick’s Day party in town with a festive game night in the cat lounge. Tickets are $35 and include two hours of gaming/cuddle time and special happy meow-er drink prices. All games are provided and attendees must be at least 14 to participate. Tues, Mar 17, 6-8 p.m., Purrfect Day Cat Cafe, 25 W. Eighth St., Covington