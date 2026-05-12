How to Celebrate 513 Day

Photograph courtesy FC Cincinnati

FCC x Cincy Hat

For this year’s 513 Day, the FC Cincinnati Foundation is partnering with Ted Karras’s Cincy Hat Project for an FCC version of the iconic hat with proceeds going to both charities. Hats are $45 and purchases are limited to two per fan. Then you can wear your hat at the evening’s FCC 513 Day match against Inter Miami.

Findlay Market Cincy Favorites Tasting Tour

It’s a Cincy-centric culinary tour of Findlay Market. Tickets are $35 and include samples like waffles from Taste of Belgium, the Cincy Chili Grilled Cheese from Harmony Plant Fare, and an Iced Honey Bear Latte from Deeper Roots Coffee. 2-3:30 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

513 Day Festival

Black Art Speaks is throwing a free family-friendly festival at Fountain Square. There’ll be food trucks, performances, DJs, and BAS will have crafts and an interactive art display. 4-8 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Cincy Light 513 Day Charitable Neighborhood Bar Crawl

Rhinegeist and other bars around town are throwing a casual charitable bar crawl where $1 from every pint of Cincy Light sold will be donated to a local nonprofit. Plus, each Cincy Light purchase will come with a free bag of Grippo’s.

Midwestern Lesbian 513 Day Hangout

Since this Midwestern Lesbian Homemakers Hangout Wednesday falls on 513 Day, the bar will have festive food and drink specials like $5 hot dogs, $1 Skyline crackers, and $3 Cincy Light as well as an 8 p.m. coney drawing competition. 6-9 p.m., Homemakers Bar, 39 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine

Flight Club

The darts club is bringing back Molly Wellmann‘s “513 Hat Trick” cocktail for the day (Cincinnati Gin, hibiscus syrup, fresh lime juice, and Angostura Bitters) for $5.13 each. 125 W. Fifth St., downtown

Busken

Get a 513 Day cookie from all Busken Locations! The pastry is inclusive of all local sports teams with a design that pays homage to the Bearcats, Cyclones, Bengals, Musketeers, Reds, and FCC.

Cincy Shirts

Cincy Shirts is offering free shipping with a promo code for the holiday, including on all the shirts in the 513 Day Collection.

Biggby Coffee

Cincinnati locations will be discounting all 20 oz drinks to $5.13 and will be giving out coupons to those who take part in the deal.