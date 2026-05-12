Mexican Sweets from La Michoacana Y Sus Antojitos

Photograph by Marlene Rounds / Food Styling by Allison Hamilton

Coctel de Frutas

Stay hydrated with this fruit salad, which includes a tasty mix of mango, watermelon, melon, pineapple, and cucumber. You can also add chamoy, Tajin, lime, and the seasonal jicama.

Sandia Loca

Filled with crazy textures and flavors, this inch-thick watermelon is placed on a plate with a stick through the bot-tom of the fruit. Add Tajin, lime, and chamoy for tangy layers of flavor.

Aguas Frescas

Known as “cool waters,” these refreshing fruit drinks are a rice and cinnamon water base, perfect for a hot summer day. The most popular flavors are horchata, strawberry, mango, and pineapple.

Raspados

This popular treat combines flavorful syrups with crushed ice in a cup. The mango raspado includes diced pieces of mango on top of shaved ice, with the option of adding Tajin to the rim for extra spice and color.

Mango con Chile

This sweet and savory treat typically features sliced mango sprinkled with Tajin, and mixed with lime, chile, salt, and chamoy. The sour, hot salsa on top adds pops of color with hints of spice.

Paletas de Leche and de Agua

Made from rich, creamy ingredients, these Mexican milk and water–based popsicles are prepared with natural strawberry, coconut, and chocolate flavors.

La Michoacana Y Sus Antojitos, 5225 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, (513) 646-2119