So you’ve finally decided to do something about the annoying stubble on your legs and underarms—waxing and shaving aren’t cutting it anymore. Good for you! Taking steps toward a permanent solution is a big decision, and you want to know you’re making the right choice.

Laser hair removal has been around since the 1990s, but only some know how it works. The science behind laser hair removal explains precisely how you can get rid of unwanted hair for good and put your mind at ease about treatments. The experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal Cincinnati are pulling back the curtain and showing how laser hair removal works and why it’s the best option for banishing unwanted hair!

How does laser hair removal work?

Laser hair removal isn’t nearly as scary as it sounds. It works by delivering a laser pulse directly to the targeted area, and a controlled amount of heat safely and effectively damages the follicles. Because the hair is destroyed at the source, it can never grow again.

And guess what? Laser hair removal works on all skin tones when performed properly. But not all laser hair removal providers are equal, so do your research and find one with the technologies to treat the entire skin tone spectrum. For example, Milan Laser uses the Candela GentleMax Pro, which includes two lasers—the Nd: YAG for brown to black skin and the Alexandrite for lighter skin tones. That way, places like Milan Laser can create a tailored treatment plan for a client’s skin tone.

What’s the cost of laser hair removal compared to waxing and shaving?

Waxing appointments and daily shaving are routine for everyone, so no one really considers the cost and time spent without the desired lasting results. The average person spends 39 hours a year shaving and more than $5,000 over a lifetime on shaving essentials. For waxing appointments at salons, you’re looking at $36,000 over a lifetime.

Laser hair removal, on the other hand, is an investment rather than an expense. We say that because, over time, laser hair removal saves you time and money with permanent results. The average Milan Laser client is 95%+ hair-free within seven to 10 treatments. To get the best value for your money, take advantage of laser hair removal specials and payment plans. For instance, Milan Laser offers everyone affordable laser hair removal payment plans.

Is laser hair removal permanent?

Good news for everyone who wants to quit shaving and waxing forever: Your unwanted hair will be gone! Light from the laser targets and destroys the hair follicle, so it can never grow again. When performed correctly, the results of each laser hair removal treatment are permanent—many see a noticeable difference after their first treatment. However, not all hair follicles grow at the same pace, so multiple treatments are necessary to get them all zapped. The average Milan Laser client usually needs seven to 10 treatments to be 95%+ hair-free.

That being said, new hair follicles can become active for a variety of reasons including age, hormones, and genetics, causing new hair to grow. Try to choose a provider who offers unlimited treatments at an affordable price for those occasions. Some places like Milan Laser will guarantee your results for life, so there’s no worry about touch-up fees down the road.

How do I choose a laser hair removal provider?

Research, research, research! Laser hair removal, while completely safe and effective, is a big deal. And, as we mentioned, it’s an investment. Do your due diligence and see which provider will be best for you. Consider what’s important to you and ask yourself: Who offers pricing plans to fit your budget? Who uses the right laser for your skin tone? What happens if I need touch-up treatments down the road? Who has great reviews? Laser hair removal is never a one-size-fits-all process, so the more in the know you are, the better your experience!

