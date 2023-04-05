Hop To These Easter Events

There’s all types of fun and eats to be had around the city this Easter. Have a look to settle your holiday plans.

Bellevue First Friday Easter Egg Hunt

Eggs will be scattered about the Fairfield Avenue Business District for community members to find on Friday April 7. Plus, prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny will be up for grabs. The hunt starts at 5 p.m. and will take place within the 200 to 700 blocks.

Fairfield Ave., Bellevue

Easter Bunny on the Levee

That’s right. The Easter Bunny will be at Newport on the Levee in all their glory. Come say what’s up and grab a complimentary photo for the kids or the whole family from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m April 7 and 8.

1 Newport Levee Way, Newport

Liberty Township Easter Egg Hunt

Spend your Easter Eve morning egg hunting in Liberty Township. Hunts will be organized by age group starting at 10 a.m. on April 8. Not to mention, there will be a magic show to dazzle the crowd, and the Easter Bunny will be in attendance.

5021 Winners Circle Dr., Liberty Township

Easter Eggstravaganza

Grab your egg baskets and cameras for Milford’s community Easter egg hunt on April 8. The Easter Bunny will be arriving in style at 10 a.m. sharp with the help of the Milford Community Fire Department and their antique fire truck.

425 Victor Stier Dr., Milford

Wilder Easter Egg Hunt

A fair match is key to ensure all the kids have a good time during Easter egg hunt. Wilder fully recognizes that and will be hosting hunts for three age divisions: 0 to 4 years olds, 5 to 8 years olds, and 9 to 11 year olds. The event is planned for the outdoors, but in the contingency that the weather doesn’t cooperate, the hunts will move indoors. The event runs 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m on Saturday April 8.

520 Licking Pike, Wilder

Gallerie Egg Hunt at Washington Park

A two-day egg hunt April 8 and 9 is sure to keep the kids entertained and pay off for them in the form of prizes. Participants will be given a crayon and a card that lists all the eggs to be found. Once they find all the eggs, their prizes will await them from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. While this is going on, a few other holiday festivities will be offered throughout the day, like a chance to see some animals from Good Green Earth Educational Farm and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Y’all Café

Y’all Café is offering crab cake benedict—an english muffin and poached egg topped with hollandaise—and braised beef hash—breakfast potatoes and eggs smothered in truffle and hollandaise and topped with tomatoes and asparagus—as holiday specials this Easter. Followed by french-toast sticks garnished with festive trinkets for dessert, this brunch is sure to fuel your stomach and your holiday spirit. Brunch is served 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Covington, (859) 292-1699

Via Vite

Spend your Easter brunch in the heart of downtown at Via Vite for a slate of Italian delicacies. Have your pick of house-made caesar salad, butchers cut bacon, penne bolognese, hand made crispy gnocchi with four cheese fondue and black truffle, and much more. Not to mention, a carving station will be at your service for cuts of roasted strip steak and smoked Faroe islands salmon. Brunch is served 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

520 Vine St., Downtown, (513)721-8483

Receptions Easter Brunch

This brunch comes with spirited holiday activities included. A breakfast and lunch buffet will suffice to feed guests, the former bearing the likes of an omelet station, sausage links, donuts, pancakes, waffles, and more; the latter offering carved black ham, parmesan panko crusted chicken, mac and cheese, green bean, to name a few of the mouth-watering options. But what really ties it all together is a chance for the kids to meet the Easter Bunny and stoke their competitive spirit with a cookie decorating and coloring contest. Brunches are at 10 a.m. and noon at the Erlanger location. The Fairfield location will serve brunch at 10 a.m.

1379 Donaldson Hwy., Erlanger, (859) 756-2700; 5975 Boymel Dr., Fairfield, (513) 860-4100

Libby’s Southern Comfort

Dress your Easter with some Southern comfort at Libby’s with their brunch special. The menu is sure to hit the soft-spot in your heart. Try the hearty and bready breakfast options Kentucky Breakfast Brown, chicken and waffles, home fries, bourbon peach buckwheat pancakes, and more. Brunch is served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

38 W. Eighth St., Covington, (859)261-3106.

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington

This brunch buffet menu has plenty to go around for a classic hearty Easter brunch. If the pasta salad, yogurt and granola, and artisanal cheese and charcuterie don’t make your mouth water, then the glazed-pit ham, hashbrown casserole, fried chicken with hot honey, and goetta surely will. Rounded out with a mean selection of desserts, this meal should leave the whole family satisfied. Brunch is served 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

638 Madison Ave., Covington, (859)905-6800

Overlook Kitchen + Bar at The Summit Hotel

Overlook Kitchen + Bar boasts a stellar brunch buffet menu for Easter where sweet and savory palates alike can find delight. Dishes like cheese and cured meat displays, fresh-made waffles, grilled-blackened salmon, and many more fill out the day’s menu. Plus, a special kid’s buffet for the young ones. Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5345 Medpace Way, Madisonville, (513)527-9906

The Butcher and Barrel

Celebrate Easter with some Argentine fare from The Butcher and Barrel’s Easter special brunch menu. Try the Argentine French Toast, El Benedicto or Breakfast Milanesa to satisfy those breakfast cravings, or opt for the savory side with the Butcher Burger or Chimi Chicken. Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

700 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513)954-8974

BB Riverboats Easter Cruise

Take your Easter offshore on a leisurely boat ride and dining experience along the Ohio River. A brunch and a dinner cruise will both be available and serve different buffet menus, the former boasting waffles, assorted rolls, breads, and biscuits, and apple-smoked boneless ham to name a few. The dinner menu will feature dishes like marinated chicken, salmon, three-cheese macaroni, and mixed vegetables. The Easter Brunch Cruise boards at noon and sails from 1 to 3 p.m. The Easter Dinner Cruise boards at 4:30 p.m. and sails from 5:30 to 7:30.

101 Riverboat Row, Newport, (800)261-8586