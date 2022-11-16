Have Your Very Own Hallmark Christmas Movie Moment at This Outdoor Ice Rink

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Every year as the holiday season rolls around, my kids request to go ice skating. Perhaps they were subject to one too many Hallmark Christmas movies while in utero, because suffice it to say, I am not an ice skater. Despite taking years of ballet classes as a kid and having a regular yoga practice as an adult, graceful I am not.

But for my kids, I’ll swallow my pride and join them on the ice, especially when it’s an afternoon at Summit Park’s outdoor skating rink.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The Warm 98.5 Ice Rink at Summit Park just opened for its sixth season and is both a welcome winter tradition for local families and accessible alternative to Fountain Square. Located beneath the glass canopy and adorned with twinkle lights, this scene is about as close to Hallmark-perfect as it gets. Sessions are $7 per person and include skate rental—kids under 3 skate free. If the kids (or, ahem, adults) in your party are a bit nervous about the ice, skating aids are available for each session. These look like giant walkers and will help wobbly legs gain confidence on the ice. Kids tend to catch on quickly, though, and mine had abandoned the aids after just a few laps.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Summit Park is celebrated for its central location, and the ice rink is smack in the center of the action. In other words, get ready to bust out your best twirls and triple lutz jumps, because you could be providing folks some pretty stellar dinner theatre!

I’m at that sweet stage of parenthood where my kids are largely independent, but still want me around. But I’m not smug; I know that, just like every other stage of parenthood, this is a fleeting moment. Until then? Well, you’ll find me on the ice, making a fool of myself with four giggling kids in tow.

The Warm 98.5 Ice Rink will be open daily through Jan. 8, 2023, with the exception of holidays. 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash