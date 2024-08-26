Going Viral on Rose Hill Avenue

Photograph by Katie Hayden

Everything old is new again—at least, that’s the case for 4045 Rose Hill Ave. This estate, at 6,850 square feet, underwent a complete renovation in 2023 after coming on the market for the first time in years. Originally built for local lumber baron Matthew Farrin and his wife Dora, construction on this Spanish Colonial Revival-inspired home was completed in 1911, three years after Farrin passed away.

It first hit the market in November 2022, going viral on the Houses that are Cool TikTok account, drawing comparisons to the house in season one of American Horror Story. It’s now been ushered into the 21st century thanks to Liz Heubi, a real estate agent with the Megan Stacey Group. Its development group, VP Homes, Construction & Design, purchased and renovated the home. Extensive upgrades—like central air on all three floors—complement its old-world charm. The gorgeous original woodwork throughout is a reminder of the Farrin lumber legacy, including built-in bookshelves and seats flanking the living room fireplace.

Photograph by Kathy Kelley

Look down the hall and you can now see the open-concept kitchen replete with dolomite counters and Thermador appliances, thanks to the removal of a wall and butler’s pantry. “All I wanted to do was stand at this sink and see down to the fireplace,” says Heubi.

The redone downstairs bathroom is wallpapered with vibrant pink roses, befitting the address. The carved-wood grand staircase and window seat look out over the backyard and the detached, renovated garage. The primary suite was remodeled to accommodate an expanded ensuite bathroom with a huge double shower. Five more bedrooms are spread over the second and third floors, the latter of which is accessed by the back staircase.

Photograph by Kathy Kelley

The original coal furnace remains in the basement, and a three-season room and circular sunroom make good use of the perimeter. The front porch features three quirky cement gnomes, original to the house, positioned as if they’re carrying the home on their backs—and they seem poised to do so for the foreseeable future.

Address: 4045 Rose Hill Ave., North Avondale

Listing Price: $1,795,000