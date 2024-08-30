Give Me Liberty and Live Music!

Dan McCabe has been booking and promoting up-and-coming musical acts for more than three decades at the dearly departed Sudsy Malone’s and MidPoint Music Festival, the original Southgate House, MOTR Pub, and Woodward Theater. Now he’s taking his ear for talent—and his impressive music industry contact list—to downtown Lawrenceburg, Indiana, as the brains and sweat equity behind Whiskey City’s Liberty Theater. Built in 1893 as a German society’s musikhalle, the architectural gem later served as a movie theater before shuttering half a century ago.

McCabe has spearheaded the $4.75-million public/private restoration efforts, resulting in a 450-person concert venue preserving most of the original wooden plank floorboards, timber trusses, and other unique architectural details. While the refurbished music hall is the main attraction, the building also houses separate storefront entrances for a whiskey bar (a nod to Lawrenceburg’s longtime role in the industry) and a small carryout kitchen, both of which will be open even on non-show nights.

The building is part of a charming downtown historic district that doubles as a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

Emerging country/Americana artist Kelsey Waldon (pictured above) headlines the opening concert on September 6, with a healthy number of other local and national acts already lined up for the fall. Breathing new life into an abandoned building, bringing live music energy to a historic district, and helping emerging artists expand their audience? Sounds amazing!