Getting Saucy on the Square

Illustration by Cayla O'Carroll

Every warm and sunny Thursday, hundreds of Cincinnatians take to Fountain Square to dance. The crowd is diverse in experience—some are seasoned professionals, others are just learning the steps. A few prefer to simply sit and enjoy the energy of the moment, the live Latin music, and the tasty tacos. One thing everyone has in common: A love for song, dance, and Salsa.

Salsa on the Square takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday evening from May to September, weather permitting. The free event is a staple of downtown Cincinnati summers, dating back to 2008. At the time, Bill Donabedian, then-director at 3CDC, sought to redevelop Fountain Square with new community programming, and asked friend and Latin music performer Nicholas Radina to help him create a Latin night on the square. The pair envisioned live music and dance instructors to help guide the crowd in between songs. In its first year, the event was a resounding success, and the vision remains the same today as it did 17 years ago.

On a stage above the crowd of hundreds, live bands perform Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia, and Latin jazz music. While some performers travel cross-country for a spot on the Square, Radina prefers to keep most of the talent local, featuring bands such as Son del Caribe, the Dayton Salsa Project, La Formula, Zumba Latin Band, the Amadore Sisters, and Radina’s own band, Tropicoso.

The music is accompanied by instructors, who take to the stage themselves to teach the crowd how to dance one step at a time. They encourage everyone to take a crack at Salsa, no matter their experience.

“I really break it down so it’s simple, it’s understandable, and it’s great for everyone, just really concentrating on the music and where it is,” says Diana Hoffman, an instructor with Salsa on the Square since the very beginning. “If you feel intimidated, just come down and observe. Don’t feel pressure to get out there and dance until you’re ready. And then when you do get out, know that you’re trying something new. Just enjoy moving to the beat.”

In the nearly two decades since Salsa on the Square’s start, Radina feels confident that between the newcomers and the regulars, the event has a long future in Cincinnati. “I’ve seen children grow up in all these years, babies that are now dancing. I’ve seen all these generations grow up and experience this, younger musicians coming onto the scene and carrying the torch, keeping the music alive and the local musicians inspired,” says Radina. “It’s amazing how much an event like that can really impact people’s happiness and reason to stay in Cincinnati. It goes so far beyond just music and dancing.”