Honoring the Environment at Local Earth Day Celebrations

Photograph by Kerri Hines courtesy Greater Cincinnati Earth Day

Celebrate Earth Day and honor our planet this week with these local fun, educational, and sustainable events.

Earth Day Celebration at Smale Park

From morning to evening on Saturday, stop by the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Riverfront Park for a full day of live music, games, nature activities, a vintage market, and more. Performances include a Saturday’s Children and The Electric Indigo. Free, Sat, Apr 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Smale Riverfront Park, 124 E. Mehring Way, downtown

Earth Day OTR

3CDC and Keep Cincinnati Beautiful have partnered up at Washington Park for a day full of eco-friendly activities, including live reggae music, food and drinks, and a recycling drive from noon to 3 p.m. Performers include DA SQUAD, Peridoni, and Elementree Livity Project. Free, Sun, Apr 20, noon-5 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St. Over-the-Rhine

Earth Day Hike and Solar Flare Margaritas

For adults over 21, take a Tuesday night visit to the Cincinnati Nature Center for a scenic hike, followed by a stop at the Groesbeck Estate for “Solar Flare” margaritas. Visitors should bring their ID and warm clothing, as the event is entirely outdoors. $27, Tues, Apr 22, 7-8:30 p.m., Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Earth Day Celebration at the Cincinnati Zoo

Families can head to the zoo for a fun night of activities celebrating Earth Day and the animals who call the planet home, as well as the zoo’s 150th anniversary. The day will feature free admission to the zoo after 5 p.m., live music from My Brother’s Keeper, food from LaRosa’s and other concessions, and ample time to explore all the habitats and interactive stations showcasing environmental protection and sustainability. Free, Thurs, Apr 24, 5-8:30 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Earth Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center

Explore a full day of fun and educational experiences celebrating Earth, including programming on invasive species from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, printmaking workshops with Hive13, demonstrations of solar and wind energy technology from UC, a meet-and-greet with a shark from the Newport Aquarium, and more. Free with GA ticket, April 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Greater Cincinnati Earth Day: Our Power, Our Planet

Summit Park is encouraging guests to gather for the annual Earth Day celebration. Its theme for 2025—Our Power, Our Planet—will feature more than 100 exhibitors, local music, vegetarian food, craft beer, and environmental activities and education. Guests are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, bowls, and silverware for the food trucks on-site. Free, April 26, noon-5 p.m. Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash