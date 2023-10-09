Get a Meal and a Spirit at These Upcoming Local Dinners

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF THE LYTLE PARK HOTEL

Pizza and Wine at Tablespoon

If you don’t want to have food prepared for you, you can prepare it yourself at Tablespoon Cooking Co.’s “Pizza and Wine” event. You learn to make pizza from scratch while receiving hands-on instruction from professional chefs. It comes with two drinks from a rotating selection of wines and local craft beer. $110 per person, October 10, 6 p.m. Tablespoon Cooking Co., 1731 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 268-6344, tablespooncookingco.com

Whiskey and Waffles Brunch at VOMFAss

This brunch features four whiskey tastings while you enjoy the gourmet retailer’s waffle bar, which includes whiskey-infused syrups, bourbon whipped cream, bacon, eggs, and more. Participants can also receive free spirits and liqueurs tastings, and discounts on purchased items. $25 per person, October 15, 1 p.m. VOMFass, 2870 Town Center Blvd., Crestview Hills, (859) 331-1896, vomfassusa.com

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Wine Dinner

Chart House’s chefs will pair wines of Napa Valley and Portugal from Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars with a five-course meal at the restaurant’s Newport location. Dishes include autumn harvest shrimp with roasted tomato fennel purée, brussels sprouts slaw and red eye bacon jam and tenderloin au poivre. $145 per person, October 19, 7 p.m. Chart House, 405 Riverboat Row, Newport, (859) 261-0300, chart-house.com

Wine & Spirits Series

The Lytle Park Hotel “Wine & Spirits Series” returns this month with a four-course meal paired with bourbon from Michter’s Distillery. The hotel’s vista rooftop sets the stage for an evening of elevated spirits and dishes, including fennel and root salad, braised rabbit, duck two ways, and bread pudding. $125 per person, October 25, 6 p.m., 311 Pike St., downtown, (513) 621-4500, thelytleparkhotel.com

McCormick & Schmick’s Wine Dinner

The downtown seafood and steak restaurant teams up with Duckhorn Vineyards to offer a five-course meal with wines from California’s Alexander Valley, North Coast, and Sonoma Coast regions. Dishes include duck confit cassoulet, cedar planked king salmon, and prime New York strip. $150 per person, November 9, 7 p.m. McCormick & Schmick’s, 21 E. Fifth St., downtown, (513) 721-9339, mccormickandschmicks.com