Editor’s Letter: March 2025

I joined the magazine in August 2017 while we were wrapping up the October issue. (Yes, that’s our crazy publishing schedule.) The issue celebrated Cincinnati Magazine’s 50th anniversary with highlights from across the years, a “What does it all mean?” essay, and an interview with Jerry Springer, who graced the cover once again (for the final time).

One of the few people who approached Springer’s frequency as Cincinnati Magazine cover model was Jean-Robert de Cavel. After that issue hit, I saw him at an anniversary event we hosted at the downtown public library to display blow-ups of our all-time favorite covers. He posed for photos in front of large images showing him in his white chef’s coat, eyes twinkling, hair flowing.

I asked Jean-Robert if he minded being the face of Cincinnati’s dining scene and appearing in so many magazine stories, and I can still picture his shrug and open-palm flick of the wrist. Why not?, I recall him saying, if that coverage got people interested in trying new dishes and new restaurants. He told me it was important for Cincinnati Magazine to feature the local food scene on our covers and in our pages with reviews, rankings, and beautiful photography and to make dining out feel exciting and fun. I couldn’t take credit for the magazine’s work up until that point, of course, but I promised him we’d uphold our high standards going forward.

This month’s “Chefs Chefs Chefs!” is another twist on our annual Best Restaurants issue. Usually we rank our top 10 restaurants or favorite new places in March, but this time we’ve brought local chefs together to discuss their lives: Running the business with your spouse, navigating sudden attention and success, anchoring neighborhood business districts, upholding family legacies, and Jean-Robert’s lasting impact on our food scene. Chef/owner David Falk (Boca, Sotto, Nada) says, “I still wake up every day and can’t believe that he’s not here.”

Thankfully, dozens of Cincinnati chefs carry on JR’s joie de vivre in white coats, twinkling eyes, and flowing (or no) hair. And we’re proud to join them on their journeys.