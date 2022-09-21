From Pub Trivia to Tying the Knot

Photograph by Hailey Bollinger

Darren and Lesley connected immediately on their first date. It was 2020 and the pair bonded at Hap’s Irish Pub over some heated music trivia. “I was just trying not to sound like an idiot,” Darren says. “Then she stopped the conversation mid-sentence to say ‘Can I kiss you?’ ” The couple celebrated the moment at their December 17, 2021, wedding by giving each guest a jar of Hershey’s Kisses to take home.

During the ceremony, the pair literally tied the knot by participating in a Celtic ritual. Flanked by their parents, Darren and Lesley bound their hands together with a cord while receiving an Irish blessing. A sake toast served as a gesture of goodwill.

