Shake it Up with Nomad’s Boozy Treats

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Nomad, the Bellevue spot known for loaded tots and epic tacos, has a line of boozy milkshakes that pay tribute to pop music. The pink and fluffy Strawberry Dreams Forever starts with a decadent blend of ice cream, strawberry syrup, trippy rainbow sprinkles, and strawberries (plus vanilla vodka if you feel like going far out) topped with pillowy whip, a crisp strawberry wafer, a cherry, and a fresh strawberry. If you’re not much for classic rock, you can sip on a new wave Dough You Want Me, Baby; the banana-split-meets-diva-pop Oops! I Split It Again; or the Ba-duh-duh-duh-duh-duh-duh-duh…TEQUILA! Nomad can also serve these concoctions sans alcohol, so it’s nothing to get hung(over) about.

Nomad, 225 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, (859) 360-7134