Foodie News You Can Use – July 24

Smoke Justis adds breakfast and coffee service, Bar Rosso to replace Five Kitchen & Bar, Molly Wellman hosts summer soirée this weekend, and more.

Smoke Justis Adds Breakfast and Coffee Service

This month, Smoke Justis added a breakfast and coffee service called Blue Tin. Traci Gregg, former owner of Reality Tuesday Cafe in Park Hills (which closed earlier this year), joined the staff as morning hospitality manager to refine the morning experience at the restaurant. “Covington is missing a vital morning hub for business and celebration, and we are thrilled to bring Traci on board to help us fill that gap,” said Richard Dickmann, founder of Smoke Justis, in a press release. “By blending her hospitality expertise with our cozy lounge space, we’re making Blue Tin by Smoke Justis a refined morning destination.”

Bar Rosso to Replace Five Kitchen & Bar

Bar Rosso, Crown Restaurant Group’s latest new fine dining concept, is scheduled to open this fall. Located at 1324 Vine St., the new restaurant replaces the group’s Five Kitchen & Bar concept with a menu and atmosphere that will “elevated, cosmopolitan dining experience.” CRG is currently documenting the renovation process with a video series on the restaurant’s social media channels. “It’s been a lot of fun to bring people behind the scenes of what it takes to get a restaurant off the ground,” says Haley Sitek, who co-owns the restaurant group with her husband Chef Anthony Sitek. “We hope more and more people follow along as we reveal more about Bar Rosso and our plans for this downtown Cincinnati hotspot.”

Esther Price Candies Throws “Christmas in July” Event

Dayton–based confectionary brand Esther Price Candies is sprinkling some holiday magic this weekend with “Christmas in July,” today and tomorrow, July 24 and 25. Customers can snag 25% off select gifts (in store only) and 10% off candy purchase in store, online, or by phone (1-800-782-0326) to place an order. More info at https://estherprice.com.

Molly Wellmann Hosts Summer Soirée This Weekend

Mixologist Molly Wellmann is hosting a summer soirée featuring drinks, live music, and Southern-inspired cuisine from 7 to 10 p.m. tomorrow, July 25, at Cincinnati Lager House (115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown Cincinnati). The event, which costs $100 a person, will include Wellmann’s full Mixology Bar, summer punch creations made with Churchill Teas, and classic handcrafted summer cobbler cocktails as well as an upscale Southern hors d’oeuvre buffet and elevated Southern-inspired bites.

Gwynne, Cora’s All Day Café Open Downtown Next Week

New American restaurant Gwynne officially opens inside of the new Fidelity Hotel on July 28, helmed by veteran chef Brad Bernstein (formerly of Carlo & Johnny), the eatery will offer breakfast, brunch on the weekends, and dinner “rooted in the flavors, history, and culinary traditions that have shaped Cincinnati’s table.” The menu will feature dishes driven by ingredients from local farmers and producers by the Ohio River Valley. In addition, neighborhood café Cora’s All Day Café also opens at the same location on the same day and to celebrate, every guest will receive a complimentary cup of Fidelity Single Origin drip coffee.

Urban Stead Takes Home Awards at ACS Competition

This summer, Urban Stead Cheese took home several awards during the American Cheese Society’s annual competition in Louisville. ‘Nati Gouda (the brand’s Dutch-style natural rind gouda) placed third place in the “Best in Show” category while Street Ched (a traditional English-style clothbound cheddar) placed third in the “Best of Show – Top 11” category.

Nostalgia Wine & Jazz Lounge to Double Size

Last week, Nostalgia Wine & Jazz Lounge owner Tammie Scott announced that she signed a lease to expand into the neighboring spaces at 1428 and 1430 Vine Street in the Behlen building in Over-the-Rhine. The Black- and woman-owned establishment will add a catering kitchen, additional patio seating, and a dedicated listening room called “The B-Side.” Construction on the interior expansion is expected to be completed early next year.

Le Bar à Boeuf Closing Next Weekend

The de Cavel Group recently announced that the last of the late, great Jean-Robert de Cavel’s restaurants, Le Bar à Boeuf in East Walnut Hills, is closing permanently on August 1. “Eleven years for any restaurant is extraordinary,” said owner Annette Pfund-de Cavel in a Facebook post last week. “I couldn’t have managed these last four years without our Le Bar à Boeuf family, especially Melissa Blevins, Marilou Lind, Ann ‘Boo’ Thoman, Walter Nemeth, Patrick Bowling, Tony Huser [and] Aymie Majerski as well as the countless cooks, chefs, and front of house who worked alongside Jean-Robert at Le Bar and all of our restaurants since La Maisonette.” Jean-Robert de Cavel’s impact on the local culinary scene was immeasurable, having served as a champion of local chefs and restaurants for nearly 30 years. He passed away in late 2022, five years after being diagnosed with cancer.