Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF GRAETER'S

Braxton Brewing partners with Graeter’s for new flavor, Mash the Patriarchy comes to Sam Adams taproom, Deeper Roots set to open Montgomery location, and more.

Braxton Brewing Partners with Graeter’s for New Beer Flavor

Braxton Brewing Co. recently released its limited edition, Lemon Meringue Pie Ale, a take on Graeter’s lemon meringue pie ice cream flavor from its 2023 summer bonus flavor campaign. The beer, brewed with notes of lemon, pie crust, and lemon tart candies, will be available at the Braxton Barrel House in Fort Mitchell from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. And if you didn’t get to try the ice cream flavor when it debuted last summer, you’re in luck. The Graeter’s ice cream truck will be on site with samples. You can also purchase the flavor at Kroger stores in Cincinnati, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky while supplies last.

Try Mash the Patriarchy at Sam Adams Taproom

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Samuel Adams taproom is releasing Mash the Patriarchy, a hop blend (with Idaho 7, Ahtanum, HBC 638 and El Dorado hops) from Pink Boots Society, an organization that encourages women and non-binary people in the alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education. The brewery is also donating $5,000 to Pink Boots to help with its work.

New Riff Founder Retires

New Riff Distilling Founder Ken Lewis officially retired this week, signaling a changing of the guard at the nearly decade-old distillery. Hannah Lowen, one of the distillery’s original eight employees, took over as chief executive officer while Lewis’s daughter, Mollie Lewis, stepped into the role of president. Lewis’s retirement comes in the same week that New Riff released its oldest bourbon—an eight-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which hits the market today, March 8.

Deeper Roots Set to Open Montgomery Location

Local coffee bar favorite Deeper Roots recently announced that its fourth location is opening in Montgomery in late spring. The space, which will seat 70 (30 indoor seats and 40 on the patio), will be located at Montgomery Quarter near the corners of Cooper and Montgomery Roads.

HangOverEasy Coming to Mount Lookout

Boozy breakfast joint HangOverEasy, which was featured in our Breakfast cover package last May, is expanding to Mount Lookout Square in the old Cibo Vino Wine Bar & Cucina space. Its second location in the Queen City, the new spot is scheduled to open sometime this summer.