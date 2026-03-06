Foodie News You Can Use

Photograph courtesy Graeter's

Graeter’s Releases Caramel Macchiato Flavor

This week, Graeter’s releases its caramel macchiato flavor for the month of March. The seasonal fan favorite, which was brought back after being discontinued from the ice cream chain’s permanent lineup in early 2025, features toffee pieces and milk chocolate caramel truffles made using the company’s signature French Pot process. It’s only available until the end of the month (while supplies last), by the scoop and in pints at all local Graeter’s scoop shops.

The Aperture Serves Up BBQ

Earlier this week, The Aperture owner Jordan Anthony-Brown announced on Instagram that he’ll be trying his hand at barbecue. After recounting several happy memories around the smoked meat and pondering what to do next, Anthony-Brown says, “With a little nudge from our general manager, Kyla Mains, I realize that perhaps the answer has been there all along.” He soft launched The Aperture: Barbecue Edition yesterday in Walnut Hills and will continue today, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until he sells out. Starting next week, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. This move won’t affect Etxe’s culinary residency, which is currently operating out of The Aperture’s space through this fall.

A Sweet Beer Collab for Bockfest

Once again, Findlay Market favorite Makers Bakers Co. is partnering with Sam Adams for a special beer collab for Bockfest. The 2026 version of Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Bock, brewed with Makers Bakers’ cinnamon rolls, will make its debut tomorrow, March 7. The release party takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sam Adams taproom in Over-the-Rhine.

Taco Mama

Alabama-based taqueria chain Taco Mama opens its first tri-state location at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at 9124 US Route 42, Unit A, in Union, Kentucky. The menu features an array of pre-designed tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos, salads, and other offerings, as well as an extensive “Build Your Own” option. The hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dean’s Mediterranean Table Opens in Northside Next Week

Dean’s Mediterranean Table officially opens its doors at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at 4024 Hamilton Avenue in Northside. A companion cafe to Dean’s Mediterranean Imports in Findlay Market, Dean’s Table will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks alongside a small specialty retail area stocked with global pantry items.

King Pigeon Closes Next Week

After discontinuing its cocktail service and switching to a daytime café menu in January, King Pigeon recently announced that its doors permanently on Tuesday, March 10. “From drip coffee, to specialty drinks and pop-ups, we’ve been honored to build community here in Walnut hills over the last couple years,” the restaurant posted on Instagram earlier this week. “We are deeply grateful to you all. Thank you for being part of our story. We hope to see you in the shop in our final days.” Owner Nick Kallenberg and his wife are relocating to Massachusetts.

Early-Bird Tickets for SCRAPS Rescued Food Cook-Off

Grab your early-bird tickets for the annual SCRAPS Rescued Food Cook-Off by Sunday, March 15, and get $10 off the regular price. For the event—which takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 19 at Rhinegeist Brewery in Over-the-Rhine—guest cooks will have 48 hours to make 300 bites out of rescued ingredients. Their creations will be served up to attendees who will vote on their favorites. Tickets are currently $50, which include tastings, beer pairings, a commemorative glass, and activities. Proceeds will go to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen & Social Center.