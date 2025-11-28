Foodie News You Can Use

Salazar opens downtown, Skyline Chili Dark Charge released, Danny Boy opens in Mariemont, and more.

Salazar Opens Downtown

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Salazar is back in a new neighborhood. The restaurant, which closed its doors after 10 years in Over-the-Rhine back in December 2023, reopened at 101 W. Fifth Street downtown in the former Saks Fifth Avenue building. “Opening Salazar in a significantly larger space is a transformative step for us,” Chef/Owner Jose Salazar said in a press release last week. “We now have the capacity to host larger gatherings, something that wasn’t feasible before. We’re excited to bring Salazar to life in the Fountain District and look forward to what the future holds in this new space.” (Check out the footage of our visit on the Cincinnati Magazine Instagram account.)

Skyline Chili Spice Dark Charge Pre-Orders Available

Earlier this week, Braxton Brewing Company and Skyline Chili announced that they have partnered on Skyline Chili Spice Dark Charge, a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout made with the warmth of the area’s favorite chili brand. Customers can order online and pick them up during Braxton’s annual Dark Charge Winter Block Party from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on December 5 and December 6 at Braxton’s Covington taproom at 27 West Seventh Street in Covington. “Dark Charge Day is all about pushing boundaries and celebrating what makes our region unique,” said Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Company, in a press release. “Partnering with Skyline Chili for this variant is a dream come true.”

Danny Boy Opens in Mariemont

Daniel Souder’s eponymous new spot, Danny Boy, opened earlier this week at 6898 Murray Avenue in Mariemont. The opening represents Souder’s reentrance into the restaurant business after closing his Over-the-Rhine eatery Pleasantry in 2022. Danny Boy serves sandwiches, salads, and prepared foods as well as wine, beer, and other spirits who also owns Iris Read, a natural wine shop and bar in Walnut Hills.

The Cauldron Café Opens in Covington This Weekend

The Cauldron Café will host its grand opening at 8 a.m. this Sunday, November 30, at 807 Madison Avenue in Covington. The husband-and-wife-owned coffeeshop will offer artisanal coffee made with high-quality beans from Methodical Coffee, a roaster in South Carolina. The shop’s regular hours will be Tuesdays through Fridays 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Four Local Restaurants on OpenTable’s 2025 Top 100 Lists

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Pepp & Dolores, Sotto, and The Precinct were recently named to OpenTable’s 2025 list of 100 top restaurants across the country. The list was compiled from more than 10 million reviews by verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics including diner ratings, the percentage of five-star reviews, the number of alerts set, and the percentage of reservations made in advance from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025.

Sweetgreen’s Liberty Center Location Opens

California-based quick-service salad-slinging chain Sweetgreen will open its first location in the tri-state at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2, at 7615 Blake Street, Suite A, in Liberty Township. The first 100 customers in line will have the opportunity to create their own bouquets with flowers from Eve Floral Co. In addition, local breakfast food favorite Proud Hound will host a coffee pop-up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the chain’s second location in Ohio (the first opened in Dublin last week.)

Wawa to Open Two New Locations Next Week

Wawa’s tri-state roll out continues with the opening of the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain’s sixth and seventh locations next week. The new stores are set to open at 10345 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township on Thursday, December 4, and at 4630 Aicholtz Road in Union Township on Friday, December 5. The celebrations will feature ribbon-cutting ceremonies, free T-shirts for the first 100 customers (while supplies last), and free coffee to toast the openings. The chain plans to open eight to 10 other locations in the state by the end of the year.