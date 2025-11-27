Cincinnati Weekend Picks November 28-30

Embed from Getty Images

Happy Thanksgiving! If you haven’t stuffed yourself into a vegetative state, here are some fun ways to spend the rest of your holiday weekend.

Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt Holiday Beer Extravaganza

Some of the city’s best craft brewers will be setting up shop at the Christkindlmarkt with two different tasting experiences. For $25, you can get a Holiday Beer Sampling Pass which includes 10 five-ounce tasting tickets and free water and soft drinks. For $40, you can get the VIP Stein Package that includes everything in the first bundle plus a limited edition ceramic Moerlein beer stein, a 23-ounce stein fill, and a year-long membership to Moerlein’s Mug Club. Fri, Nov 28-Sat, Nov 29, 4-10 p.m., Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Light Up the Square

The city’s annual kick-off for the holiday season returns, this time with two locations. At Fountain Square, there will be live music and photo-ops at the Winterhaus as well as the 6:30 p.m. ceremonial tree lighting. Festivities continue at Elm Street Plaza with ice skating and performances, DJ sets, a vendor market, and a meet-and-greet with Mrs. Claus. Check the event page for the complete schedule. Fri, Nov 28, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St.; Elm Street Plaza, 150 W. Fifth St., downtown

Leon Thomas Concert

Songwriter, producer, R&B sensation, and the second-most nominated artist for the 2026 Grammys (including Best New Artist and Album of the Year), Leon Thomas, is stopping in Cincinnati for his Mutts Don’t Heel Tour. Thomas, best known for songs like “MUTT”, “YES IT IS”, “Treasure In The Hills”, and his childhood starring role in Nickelodeon’s Victorious, will be joined by Ambré as an opening act. Resale tickets start at $200. Fri, Nov 28, 7 p.m., Bogart’s, 2621 Short Vine St., Corryville

Findlay Market Shop Small Saturday Block Party

Celebrate Small Business Saturday with the beloved independently owned businesses in Findlay Market. Check the event website to find the nearly 50 special deals and discounts like five percent off honey at ETC Produce & Provisions, 20 percent off all in-store items at Rivertown Inkery, and 15 percent off pho and bánh mì at Pho Lang Thang. There will also be live music, a magician, and drink samplings. Sat, Nov 29, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Crafty Supermarket

Over 100 makers will fill the Music Hall ballroom for the holiday edition of the Crafty Supermarket. For those who want to shop for indie hand-crafted gifts, you’ll be able to find everything from purses by Middleyak Leather Co., to hand-poured scented candles by Melanin Flame Candle Company, to stuffed animals by Fish With Legs, to fresh honey from Hive and Comb, and much more. There will also be a DJ, food and drink vendors, and free swag bags for the first 100 shoppers. Sat, Nov 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Fire Museum Santa Rescue

As per tradition, that clumsy Santa Claus has gotten stuck in the Fire Museum and it’s up to the Cincinnati Fire Department to rescue jolly old Saint Nick. The public will get to watch real firefighters save Santa at noon with a real CFD firetruck. Once he’s safe, Santa will host a party with hot chocolate, snacks, and kids’ meet-and-greets. Party tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for kids 7-17, $5 for kids 2-6, or free with museum admission. Sat, Nov 29, noon, Cincinnati Fire Museum, 315 W. Court St., downtown

21c Tattoo Block Party

Tattoo artists from some of the city’s best studios will be doing special flash pieces at this combination tattoo party and donation drive. For two days, you’ll be able to get drop-in first-come-first-serve tattoos from artists like Electric Lady Em, Mahagany Shaw, Zapmeister, Lily Klose, and more. For the donation drive, requested items include non-perishable food and warm winter clothes including gloves, coats, and socks. Sat, Nov 29-Sun, Nov 30, noon-8 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati, 609 Walnut St., downtown

Zootopia 2 With Animal Encounters

Animal educators from Dino Buddies will be bringing some of their reptile friends to the Kenwood Theatre to celebrate the release of Zootopia 2. At the 1:20 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. screenings, there’ll be a reptile Q&A before the movie starts and meet-and-greets with the snake ambassadors after the film ends. The encounters are included in the movie ticket price. Sun, Nov 30, 1:20 and 4:40 p.m., Kenwood Theatre, 5901 E. Galbraith Rd., Suite 200, Sycamore Twp.

Stevie Nicks Concert

Music legend and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks is finally playing in Cincinnati after an injury caused her to postpone the original summer concert. Nicks will be playing hits from her entire career—both solo and with Fleetwood Mac—like “Landslide”, “Rhiannon”, “Edge of Seventeen”, “Silver Springs”, and so many more. Resale tickets start at $286. Sun, Nov 30, 7 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown