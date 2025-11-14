Foodie News You Can Use

Samuel Adams taproom’s seventh anniversary celebration this weekend, Taste Cellar & Pantry opens in Ft. Thomas next week, upscale Italian restaurant Al’Lupo hosts soft opening this weekend, and more.

Samuel Adams Taproom Celebrates Seventh Anniversary

The Samuel Adams taproom is celebrating its seventh anniversary tomorrow, November 15, and Sunday, November 16, with rare Utopias pours (with a 30 percent ABV!), live music, and the release of its special barrel-aged Imperial Cream StouTopias. The taproom will also offer a decades flight of 2005, 2015, and 2025 Utopias, while supplies last. Buy your tickets for the Utopias in advance here.

Taste Cellar & Pantry Opens Next Week

New specialty wine and provisions shop Taste Cellar & Pantry opens its door at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 19. Located at 16 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue in Ft. Thomas, the store offers curated wines and spirits, farm fresh produce, quality meats and seafood, dairy and eggs, take and bake meals, prepared soups and salads, artisan cheeses and charcuterie, and a full selection of pantry staples. It’s owned by Challis and Lauren Hodge, the former owners of Taste on Elm in Ludlow, who closed that cafe to fully focus on this new retail venture. Hours will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

Upscale Italian Restaurant Opens in Mount Adams

Upscale Italian restaurant Al’Lupo Ristorante is hosting several soft-opening dinners wthis weekend before opening on Thursday, November 20, after hosting several soft-opening dinners this weekend. The eatery, located in the historic Rookwood Pottery building at 1077 Celestial Street in Mt. Adams, features classic Italian fare, such as lasagna, pappardelle Bolognese, bucatini carbonara, and more. (See footage of our visit on the Cincinnati Magazine Instagram account.)

Local Bars and Restaurants Featured in Travel + Leisure Story

Several local bars and restaurants were featured in a digital Travel + Leisure story on the Queen City last week. Titled “I Live in the Midwest and I Think This Is Its Most Underrated City—and It Has the Largest Oktoberfest in the U.S.,” the article details Indianapolis-based writer Iona Brannon’s exploration of what makes our city great, including bars and restaurants like Kiki, Bridges Nepal Cuisine, King Pigeon, and Sotto.

New “Italian-Inspired” Restaurant Opens in Hamilton

Jackelope Spirits opened its “Italian-inspired” restaurant Carmagnola Trattoria in Hamilton earlier last week with Jackson Rouse, formerly of Bauer Farm Kitchen and Fifty West Brewing, at the helm. Located at 24 S. Third Street, the eatery is part of a $4 million mixed-use development in the city’s revamped business district, offering handmade pasta and wood-fired meats with farm-to-table charm.

Carmelo’s Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Covington Italian restaurant Carmelo’s celebrated its one-year anniversary last week with the limited bottle release of a single-barrel bourbon hand-selected by the Carmelo’s team in partnership with New Riff Distilling (available for $65 while supplies last). Five dollars from every bottle sold will be donated to the Life Learning Center in Covington. Customers can also purchase Carmelo’s hats and birthday T-shirts for $28 and $22, respectively.