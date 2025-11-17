A Surprise-Filled Mansion in Mason

Photograph by Tim Spanagel

Address: 5532 Winding Cape Way, Mason

Price: $2,999,000

For those seeking an affluent lifestyle in a suburban setting—but still an easy drive to downtown—consider Long Cove in Mason. The luxurious enclave of custom homes is no stranger to multi-million-dollar price tags. As such, the neighborhood doesn’t skimp on charm, with winding waterways, docks, extensive landscaping, and a sizable clubhouse.

One of its prime homes is currently for sale. With a feature sheet that seems endless—and includes hidden rooms— the question of ‘is there anything they didn’t think of?’ comes to mind. 5532 Winding Cape Way was originally built as the personal residence of the builder. Though it has since changed hands, the architectural pedigree remains.

“This is one of the premier lots in all of Long Cove,” says listing agent Jon Bowling. “It has sweeping water views, and you can enjoy those views from nearly the entire back of the house.” Given its whopping 12,225 square footprint, this is no small feat. The property utilizes every inch of its more than half-acre lot.

Yet, when gazing at the home from the sidewalk, it’s not immediately apparent that water is so close by. Instead, the eyes are drawn to the traditional brick exterior, with subtle architectural nods to French country style. It’s flanked by richly layered landscaping that offers additional visual interest. But once inside, the water views appear almost as a surprise, with their shimmering reflections ready to be enjoyed via numerous large windows.

The interior is awash in opulence, with marble and swirling ironwork defining the entryway’s material selections, while robust columns and arched ceilings lend an ethereal cathedral vibe. It’s a high impact space delivering quite the first impression.

After passing through the entryway, a formal living room is anchored by a fireplace that’s punctuated by an ornately carved mantle. Amidst all the cool marble and plaster, warmth is brought into the room via dark wood-stained built-ins bordering the fireplace. Just beyond, two sets of French doors bring the light in, while also providing easy access to the patio.

The living room flows into a formal dining space, which then leads into the massive kitchen. It has all the space a home cook could dream of, and then some. The large island offers plentiful space for slicing and dicing, while a nearby peninsula provides seating. A stone range hood creates a sense of interest with its intricate detailing. This small touch adds a rugged texture that breaks up the expanse of wood cabinets.

While the home includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms (each bedroom has its own en suite), a couple of the bedrooms are themed for children, with all the whimsy and wonder intact. There’s a pink princess room with stairs up to a lofted bed. From there, a ladder disappears up into the wall but emerges onto a Juliet balcony. The theme shifts in the adjoining bedroom. It embraces owls with a slightly medieval vibe. A lofted bed and convenient wall of built-ins mirrors the set up. Their playful designs are sure to foster endless imagination.

The surprises aren’t limited to the kids’ rooms, however. 5532 Winding Cape Way has features that appeal to those who are still young at heart. The wood-paneled office/library possesses all the refined elegance of an executive-level workspace. It offers a snug fireplace but doesn’t feel too dark thanks to a bay of lovely arched windows. When the work stress gets too great, simply escape via a hidden door tucked into one of the bookshelves, follow the stairs, and descend into a private, personal oasis.

Due to the home’s size, it can easily accommodate multiple areas for entertaining. The walkout basement functions as a continuation of the luxury upstairs. Recurring materials and high-end finishes are prevalent throughout. The space features a wine tasting room, home theater, full bar with service kitchen, and more.

“It’s a very unique home,” Bowling says, and one of the things that sets it apart from others in the neighborhood is a sense of privacy. There’s a small pool, but it’s cocooned within its own private courtyard. On the main level, the concrete patio is fully screened, with the added convenience of automated screens. Careful landscaping, bolstered by mature trees, ensures that the entire back section of the house feels tranquilly secluded. When a home is packed with amenities like these, it gives a whole new meaning to living a life of luxury.

