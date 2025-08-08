Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF BRIANNA CONNOCK

Kiki reopens in Clifton, Tano Bistro’s Hamilton location is back, Deeper Roots Coffee celebrates its 14th anniversary, and more.

Kiki Reopens in Clifton

This week, Kiki opened in its new space at 358 Ludlow Avenue in Clifton. “We can’t wait to welcome you into our new space on Ludlow Ave!” the restaurant posted on Instagram. “Huge thank you to all of our new neighbors for their kindness and making us feel right at home as we’ve been preparing to reopen, and to all of our staff who made it happen.” Kiki closed its original location in College Hill back in March.

Tano Bistro’s Hamilton Location Reopens

On August 6, Tano Bistro announced on social media that the restaurant had reversed course on the decision to close its location at 150 Riverfront Plaza at the Marcum apartment complex in Hamilton. “Back in July, we closed our doors but we opened our minds to new possibilities,” the Facebook post says. “We needed to rethink our business.” Tano unveils its new single menu this weekend (the Loveland location will continue to offer separate lunch and dinner menus). Moving forward, the restaurant’s new hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Deeper Roots Celebrates 14 Years

Today, August 8, Deeper Roots Coffee is celebrating its 14th anniversary with all-day specials. Swing by one of its six coffee bar locations and grab a Shantawene Ethiopian latte, lemon verbena pound cake, or an affogato made with fior di latte from Golden Gelato. Festivities will also include the release of the new El Jardin Gesha coffee from Colombia.

Ghost Baby Named to Best Bars List

Last week, OTR underground bar and lounge Ghost Baby was named to USA Today’s list of “Bars of the Year” for 2025. Ghost Baby was conceived as an homage to both history and possibility—a space where time slows, conversation matters, and the senses are awakened,” said Josh Heuser, founder and owner of Ghost Baby, in a press release. “This recognition reflects the vision and dedication of our entire team, and it’s a testament to the creative spirit and cultural depth that thrives here in Cincinnati.”

Pop-Up Book Shop and Dinner at Five On Vine

Crown Restaurant Group and Household Books’s Plates & Pages wine dinners are back. The first gathering of this round of the five-course dinner series will take place on Tuesday, September 9, at Five On Vine in Over-the-Rhine. It will feature a seasonal menu, artisanal wines, and a curated collection of books you’ll love. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 12.

Northside Yacht Club Celebrates 10 Years

Northside Yacht Club is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday, August 16, with a party and charity fundraiser for Cincinnati Animal CARE. Festivities will include a celebrity dunk tank, a “shot and slap” booth, and the “one-day-only” return of its deep-fried coney. Later this month, the nautical-themed gastropub will appear on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. “The rumors are true—@guyfieri is coming to your favorite landlocked yacht club!” an Instagram post states. “Tune in Friday, August 29, to catch us on @FoodNetwork’s #DDD and see what Guy’s eating at the club.”

Daughter’s Pizza Kitchen Sold

Milford’s Daughter’s Pizza Kitchen, which closed late last month after a six-month run, was recently purchased by the owners of Lori’s American Grille in Goshen and will soon reopen as Lori’s American Pies. The space at 1149 Ohio state Route 131 is currently undergoing a rebranding to get ready for its reopening. Customers gush about the creative flavor combinations at Lori’s Goshen restaurant (including Mullet Review) so we should probably expect some interesting pie combos.

SERVATii’s Birthday Celebration Begins August 18

From Monday, August 18, to Saturday, August 23, SERVATii will celebrate its 62nd birthday with a special offer on its new line of pretzel-shaped doughnuts. Each day, customers will be able to purchase the flavor of the day for $1 per doughnut. The flavors for the new line are glazed, chocolate iced, zebra, maple, sprinkle, and cinnamon sugar.