Foodie News You Can Use

Graeter’s cherry chocolate chip ice cream is back, Super Bowl kits at HomeMakers Bar, Galaxie opens in Covington, and more.

Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Returns

Graeter’s Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is back on the menu, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The seasonal flavor features sweet Maraschino cherries and Graeter’s signature chocolate chips, made using the company’s traditional French Pot process.

Super Bowl Kits at HomeMakers

HomeMakers Bar is offering Super Bowl kits to enhance your game day experience. Each kit includes a selection of dips and snacks, and options for cocktails and mocktails. Place your order here and pick up your kit from the bar on February 8 or 9. 39 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 394-7559,

Galaxie Opens in Covington

Louisville-based bar and restaurant Galaxie recently opened a new location in the old Acme Lock building in Covington. Known for international street food and margaritas, the bar/restaurant also doubles as a music venue. 815 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 446-2865

Chefs Featured in “Made It” Lecture Series

The next installment of DBL Law’s “Made It” lecture/networking series on February 20 will feature David Falk, owner of Boca Restaurant Group, and Paul Weckman, co-owner of Otto’s Restaurant Group. The series focuses on one-on-one discussions between successful entrepreneurs. Cost: free but registration is required. 8:30–10:30 a.m., Feb 20, 109 E. 4th St., Covington, (859) 341-1881

“Singers & Spirits” at Revel OTR

The first “Singers & Spirits” event leading up to the 2025 Cincinnati Opera Summer Festival will take place on Thursday, February 27, at Revel OTR Urban Winery. Have a drink or two and enjoy some arias by Cincinnati Opera artists along with fellow opera lovers. Admission includes a beverage (non-alcoholic options are available), the performance, and a Q&A session with the artists. Cost: $25. 111 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 579-9463