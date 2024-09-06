Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY ASIANATI

Asian Night Market returns for BLINK, Sweets & Meats opens first dine-in location, Haven Spa & Café reopens in Oakley, and more.

Asian Night Market Returns BLINK

Asianati recently announced that its popular Asian Night Market will return during BLINK from 5 to 11 p.m. October 17-20 at Court Street Plaza. Inspired by similar night markets throughout Asia, the concept features stalls with Asian street food, art and light installations, and games. An estimated 540,000 people attended ANM at BLINK in 2022.

Sweets & Meats to Open New Brick and Mortar

Sweets & Meats holds its grand opening of its first dine-in location at 3440 Burnet Avenue in Avondale on Thursday, September 12. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. followed by regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is located in the old Waggle space inside of the Cincinnati Herald building.

New Sports Bar and Lounge in The Foundry Development

Further Concepts and Investors, the hospitality management company behind Baru, opened Vintage on Race, a sports bar and lounge in The Foundry development across from Fountain Square (500 Race Street) on Saturday, August 31. The venue’s menu includes classic American fare, healthy food options, and cocktails.

Haven Café + Spa Reopens in Oakley

Nearly a year after being forced to move from its Covington location, Haven Café + Spa reopened at 4409 Brazee Street in Oakley on Saturday, August 31. “Thank you for the warm welcome in our new home over the weekend,” the café wrote in an Instagram post. “Our goal is to get back to our original hours, but it will be a process finding that rhythm between learning our new inventory needs, staffing needs, planned growth, etc.”