Foodie News You Can Use

Graeter’s releases another bonus flavor, local breweries win big at U.S. Open Beer Championship, Skyline Chili launches interactive web game, and more.



Graeter’s Releases Another Bonus Flavor

This week, Graeter’s releases its fourth summer bonus flavor: Banana Pudding. It’s made with banana butterscotch ice cream and vanilla wafer cookies, an old-school nostalgic flavor. This along with the other seasonal flavors—Peanut Brittle, Hawaiian Wedding Cake, Strawberry Lime Fiesta— are only available for a limited time so grab them while you can.

Local Breweries Win Big at U.S. Beer Competition

Hamilton’s Third Eye Brewing Co. was recently named no. 1 on the top 10 list of breweries during the 2024 U.S. Open Beer Championship. The brewery picked up this honor by winning four gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals. Sonder Brewing and Urban Artifact also made the list (Sonder won three gold medals while Urban Artifact took home three gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze). The judging took place at the U.S. Open Event Center in Oxford.

Play Skyline Chili’s Coney Hunt

In honor of its upcoming 75th anniversary, Skyline Chili is hosting Coney Hunt, an interactive web game which allows customers to capture digital coneys at Skyline Chili restaurants in Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio and participating Kroger locations. Players can accumulate points that they can redeem for prizes. The game is live through August 4.

52 Taps Festival Starts July 20

The new outdoor beer festival 52 Taps will take place on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21 at Factory 52 in Norwood, showcasing the region’s vibrant craft beer scene. Drink tickets for the two-day event are just $1 each and can be pre-purchased online for pick-up at the festival.

Local Cheesemaker Wins at International Competition

Late last month, Urban Stead Cheese’s Street Ched won “Best USA Cheese” at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards. The traditional English-style Clothbound Cheddar is aged for a minimum of 12 months to produce its sweet and tangy sharpness. The cheese shop also recently won three medals at the American Cheese Society Awards for its Street Ched, Aged Gouda, and Quark cheeses.

Area Eateries and Bars in Wine Spectator

Ten restaurants and bars in Greater Cincinnati—Carlo & Johnny, Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, The Precinct, Alfio’s Buon Cibo, Subito, Al-Posto, Ripple Wine Bar, Eddie Merlot’s, Seasons 52, and The Capital Grille—made the Wine Spectator’s annual 2024 Restaurant Awards list. This year’s list features more than 3,700 restaurants around the world that offer outstanding wine programs.