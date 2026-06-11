Food Challenges Across the Queen City

Illustration by Be Fernández

AmerAsia’s S.O.S. Spicy Challenge

If spice warriors can eat an entire bowl of AmerAsia’s Imperial Beef Stew at the “S.O.S.” heat level in 30 minutes or less, they’ll get a free beer, a spot on the restaurant’s “Wall of Flame,” and a certificate of completion. 521 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 261-6121, kungfood.online

Bard’s Burgers and Chili’s “Bardzilla Burger Challenge”

“Bardzilla” challengers have an hour to finish 11 1/3-lb. beef patties, 22 slices of cheese, and two pounds of fries. Winner gets the meal for free, your name on Bard’s Wall of Fame, and a T-shirt. 3620 Decoursey Ave., Covington, (859) 866-6017, bardsburgersandchili.com

Blue Ash Chili’s “No Freakin’ Way” Challenge

This challenge features eight pounds of the city’s most famous chili dish—two and a half pounds of spaghetti, two and a half pounds of chili, and two pounds of shredded cheddar, topped with a pound of jalapeño bottle caps. 9525 Kenwood Rd., Ste. 5, Blue Ash, (513) 984-6107, blueashchili.com

Howie’s Diner’s Biscuit & Gravy Challenge

Binge 16 biscuits—topped with one gallon of gravy—in an hour or less, and you’ll get your meal for free, a certificate of completion, a free T-shirt, and your picture on Howie’s Wall of Fame. 1049 E. Eads Pkwy., Greendale, Indiana, (812) 537-0313, howie-s-diner.asite.top

Ramundo’s Pizzeria’s 26-Inch Pizza Challenge

Two challengers have 10 minutes to complete the 26-incher made with their choice of any two toppings and extra cheese. Winners get T-shirts and the pizza is free. 3166 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout, (513) 321-0978; 2210 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, (513) 321-0978, ramundospizzeria.com

Roc-A-Fella’s Bomber Challenge

Two challengers get 30 minutes to eat one 18-inch pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese that’s served with a layer of crust over the top (think of it as a giant calzone), plus two fountain drinks. Make it on time and your dynamic duo will get T-shirts and the meal for free. 11055 Reading Rd., Sharonville, (513) 769-3128, rocafellas.com