Cincinnati Weekend Picks June 12-14

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There are so many parties and fests and concerts around every corner during June that it’s hard to pick just a few to attend. Nevertheless, here’s a more curated list to consider for the weekend. If you want to find more Pride events, check out our Pride calendar.

Newport Italianfest

NKY’s celebration of Italian heritage is taking over Riverboat Row for a weekend of authentic food, drinks, cultural exhibits, live bands, traditional music, a cooking contest and more. Admission is free with an optional $10 wristband for the family fun zone. Thurs, June 11-Sun, June 14, Festival Park, 100 Riverboat Row, Newport

13th Annual Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit

Green Umbrella’s environmental conference returns with 100 speakers, live performances, an exhibitor hall, an art show, networking sessions, and more. This year’s summit theme is “Adapt Today, Thrive Tomorrow” and will feature former Director of Climate Adaptation and Resilience at the World Resources Institute, Dr. Rebecca Carter, as the keynote speaker. Registration is $65 for students and $235 for general admission. Fri, June 12, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo

Great Parks is inviting kids to enjoy the outdoors this summer with a free event where they can try out rock climbing, archery, ziplines, golf, fishing, basketball, and much more under the instruction of the parks’ outdoor activity experts. Plus, both kids and adults can participate in Saturday morning’s Outdoor Adventure Expo 5K/10K. Race registration is an additional cost. Fri, June 12-Sat, June 13, Winton Woods Harbor, 801 Lakeview Dr., Springfield Twp.

Scott Thompson Stand-Up

Comedian, writer, and Kids in the Hall icon Scott Thompson will be performing four stand-up sets at the Commonwealth this weekend. Besides KitH, Thompson is best known for his work in The Larry Sanders Show, The Colbert Report, Hannibal, and Shoresy. Tickets are $35. Fri, June 12-Sat, June 13, 7:30 or 9:45 p.m., Commonwealth Comedy Club, 522 Fifth Ave., Dayton, KY

CincyVegFest 2026

This celebration of plant-based living will feature a vegan vendor market, live music, a food demo, an edible plant walk, crafts, raffles, and the beloved vegan chili cook-off. Chili tasting tickets are available for $10 in advance or $15 day-of. Plus, from 10 a.m.-noon, there will be a pre-event with music, yoga, and crafts for kids. Sat, June 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Burnet Woods Bandstand, 280 Burnet Woods Dr., Corryville

Flash Canvases: Tattoos at CAM

If you’ve ever wanted a piece from the Cincinnati Art Museum tattooed onto your body, now is the chance. 14 of some of the city’s best tattoo artists from studios like White Whale, Lonesome Town, and Black Fern will be doing special flash pieces inspired by iconic works of art in CAM’s collections. The line starts at 10:30 a.m. and tattoos are first-come, first-served with pricing and designs decided by the artists. Sat, June 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Sayler Park Sustains

This neighborhood festival is all about empowering and educating community members on how to build everyday DIY sustainable lives. There will be a day-long lineup of live music alongside kids activities and workshops about topics like homesteading and sustainable gardening. All funds raised will go back to the Sayler Park community. Sat, June 13, noon-10 p.m., Nelson Sayler Memorial Park, 6600 Gracely Dr., Sayler Park

Journey Concert

The iconic ’80s rock band Journey will play playing at Heritage Arena as part of its Final Frontier Tour. Tickets to see the group best known for songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Separate Ways,” and “Anyway You Want It,” start at $92. Sat, June 13, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Wigs & Waffles 2026

Cincinnati’s biggest drag brunch is back at Rhinegeist for the sixth year to raise money for Queen City Charities. Tickets to this 21+ event start at $95 and include brunch, open bar, the show, and some surprises. Sponsor levels start at $500 and feature a VIP brunch with special programming, swag bags, and premium seating. Sun, June 14, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

The People’s Pride

Join UC YDSA for a Pride celebration free of corporate sponsors. Attendees will get to enjoy a queer vendor market and a full day of live music and drag performances from kennfAYE, Sophie Joy, Siri Imani, Guad Ala Jara, and CincyVogue. Entry is free from 1-6 during the vendor market, then admission for the nighttime entertainment is a $5 donation. Sun, June 14, 1 p.m.-midnight, Liberty Exhibition Hall, 3938 Spring Grove Ave., Northside