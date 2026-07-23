FC Cincinnati’s High-Scoring Ways Don’t Miss a Beat

No more Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe golazos. No more ruthless efficiency from Spain, the new world champs. And no more Erling Haaland and his taxidermy raccoon. After 60 long days for the World Cup break, FC Cincinnati resumed its 2026 campaign with a 4-3 victory over Western Conference-leading Vancouver Wednesday night in the West End.

And if the TQL faithful had forgotten what their team was about, they were reminded on Wednesday: an incisive, Evander-led offense and a leaky defense in desperate need of reinforcement. The offense, paired with timely defensive blocks and clearances as well as good fortune, won out vs. Vancouver.

Again, it was Evander who shone brightest for Cincinnati, tallying a goal and an assist after notching a club record five goal contributions in the final match prior to the World Cup, a 6-2 pasting of Orlando. Recently named an All-Star for the third successive season, Evander had 14 goal contributions over the team’s last eight pre-break matches.

The Orange and Blue trotted out what I’d consider its first-choice starting XI—albeit a lineup with clear room for improvement—against the Whitecaps. We saw goalkeeper Roman Celentano in front of a back line of midfielder-turned-center back Samuel Gidi, Matt Miazga, and World Cupper Miles Robinson. Dado Valenzuela and Obinna Nwobodo—shades of 2022-24 Obi last night, by the way—sat in front of that back line, flanked by midfielder-turned-right winger Pavel Bucha and left winger Ender Echenique. Evander assumed his usual role as the creative No. 10, with Kevin Denkey joined by now-usual starter Kenji Mboma Dem at forward.

The visitors did suit up sans two key regulars. Holding midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, a key reserve for the U.S. men’s national team who is apparently primed for a move abroad, was absent. Bayern Munich icon and one-time FCC target and German legend Thomas Müller never got off the bench.

The paid customers were treated to a thrilling match, particularly in the first 30 minutes when each side scored twice. Committed defending was very much optional. The hosts struck first, with Bucha finishing off a filthy assist from Gidi, whose mazy run from the back line also featured a brilliant dummy (fake touch) by Mboma Dem. The lead lasted only three minutes before Vancouver went in front in the 24th minute on a goal that deflected off a Whitecap and a goal post and past a powerless Celentano.

One deflection-enabled goal deserved another, though, with Denkey taking advantage to equalize the match in the 28th minute. An Evander special—a screaming tracer from the fringes of the penalty area—lifted FCC ahead 3-2, and that scoreline held until intermission. The Apple TV broadcast crew picked up on an adjustment skipper Pat Noonan and his staff made after Vancouver’s second goal: Bucha began tucking inside more frequently, which curtailed FC Cincinnati’s ability to get forward with numbers but made them much more compact and solid defensively.

In the 56th minute, Evander lofted a pass that resembled a Scottie Scheffler wedge shot onto a waiting and willing Bucha to finish and complete his brace. But just when you thought FCC wrestled control of the match, the visitors answered two minutes later. Vancouver then set up camp in the home side’s defensive third, though it was quite vulnerable on the break. And, boy, did the Orange and Blue squander a golden chance in the 72nd minute.

Denkey embarked on a powerful right flank run but suffered from striker tunnel vision and failed to spot a wide-open Evander waiting to tap in the team’s fifth goal. Just over 10 minutes later, backup striker Tom Barlow’s cross had too much pace for a lunging Denkey to poke home. Vancouver headed off the crossbar in the 93rd minute before the hosts held on for the victory.

Changes afoot?

Last week FC Cincinnati acquired $350,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago for an international slot. Earlier this week, Laurel Pfahler reported that reserve defender Gilberto Flores is headed back to his home country of Paraguay, which would open up an under-22 roster slot. These two moves appear to be greasing the skids for General Manager Chris Albright to refresh the defense ahead of the Secondary Transfer Window closing on September 2.

Noonan rightly praised some individual defending performances and moments post-match after the Vancouver win, but the squad still needs an injection of talent and depth along the back line to truly contend for trophies in 2026.

Up next

The first 2026 iteration of Hell Is Real is Saturday in Columbus. The Crew are currently below the playoff line and are enjoying a rotten season. They fired their head coach after 14 matches (I hear Wilfried Nancy is available); transferred their best player, Diego Rossi, to Liga MX; and lost their star forward to a season-ending knee injury in mid-April. I’m sure FC Cincinnati fans will be full of sympathy up at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.