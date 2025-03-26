Pawpin’ Pawz Expansion Makes Dog Grooming More Accessible

Photo courtesy Pawpin' Pawz

A mobile dog grooming business is keeping local pups kempt and refreshed following a recent expansion of its services into Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods.

Pawpin’ Pawz Luxury Mobile Grooming is adding a second groomer to its crew and a second vehicle to its fleet this year, according to owner Zakayla Riley. With increased staff and the addition of a new, full-service dog-grooming van, Pawpin’ Pawz can serve a larger area and even more customers than before.

Until now, the business has operated out of Riley’s truck and mobile grooming trailer. The new, more compact van will be a better fit for areas like downtown Cincinnati. Further, Pawpin’ Pawz will begin serving customers in Mason, Hamilton, and other areas of Greater Cincinnati. While the expansion will not branch into Northern Kentucky at all, Riley hopes to make her way across the river as she adds more vehicles to her service.

Pawpin’ Pawz offers everything from luxurious baths to full-service grooms, ensuring that every dog it treats feels pampered and comfortable, with an emphasis on eliminating fear from the grooming process.

“Grooming is very important to me. When you put their feelings and wellbeing as your priority, you put that first and the haircut is second,” says Riley. “I want to ensure that every dog is safe and comfortable. You have to meet them where they are and not push them over their threshold to where they feel like they have to protect themselves.”

Photo courtesy Pawpin' Pawz

Dog-grooming has been a passion for Riley since the early days of the pandemic in 2020—when grooming was deemed nonessential work, Riley thought it was important not only for her own dogs, but for all dogs.

She started her career in dog grooming at a pet store and received formal training, but found it put more stress on the dogs in the loud, busy environment. The work felt like an assembly line. After a year and a half, Riley decided to start her own business, with the goal of gaining more trust with the dogs and showing them that the grooming process doesn’t have to be scary.

Riley initially started with house calls, going into the client’s homes and setting up her dog-grooming studio in whatever space worked best for the customer. In 2022, however, she made the leap into mobile grooming, purchasing her first truck and trailer trailer to take dog-grooming on the road.

“The mobile grooming salon really opened up our capacity as far as the types of dogs that we could service and how many dogs we could service in a day,” says Riley.

Each vehicle is equipped with a 9000-watt generator, hot water, heating and air conditioning, and adjustable tables, alongside countless other amenities to make the studio on wheels run easily and smoothly.

“We play calming music for our dogs, and really just set that calming and spa type setting so that they can enjoy the grooming process,” says Riley.

To schedule an appointment, head to Pawpin’ Pawz website to learn more about its services. Pawpin’ Pawz will also make appearances at local markets around the Cincinnati area, where it will offer pop-up nail trim clinics and discounted nail trims.