Diversity has long been part of the Episcopal Retirement Services (ERS) organization. Several years ago our staff identified “inclusion” as a core value of ERS. We value collaboration and diversity of thought, experiences, and perspective. In a world seemingly more divisive over racial differences, we’ve resolved to celebrate our diversity, and fundamentally reject all manifestations of racism. We recently began a series of conversations exploring racial injustice and racism called, “We Can Do Better.” Maya Angelou has said, “Do the best you can with what you know. Then when you know better, you do better.” For this series, ERS provides a forum for staff members to share their personal and professional stories to create understanding and challenges ourselves to find biases that may hinder our staff’s development and well-being. Please join us as we seek to make a brighter future in our corner of the world at ERS.

