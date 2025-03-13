Do St. Patrick’s Day the Right Way

Photo courtesy AGAR

Cincinnati knows how to do St. Patrick’s Day right—green beer, big parades, live music, drink deals, and more. Check out some of these local events to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Shamrock Singles Mixer

Date Cincy will host a St. Patrick’s-themed singles mixer at Cobblestone OTR, promising a welcoming atmosphere full of conversation, icebreakers, giveaways, and drink specials. $20, Fri, March 14, 6:30-9 p.m., Cobblestone OTR, 1132 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Shamrocks and Shenanigans at Oakley Greens

This Oakley mini-golf sports bar wants you wearing green on the green. Saturday will be Oakley Greens’s St. Practice Day celebration from 10 a.m. to midnight with music from DJ Bobby and DJ LPete. Then come back on Sunday with the kids because from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., it’s the Leprechaun’s Family Fest. If you want to get further into the spirit. Green ber and green tee shots will be four dollars each. Sat, March 15-Sun, March 16, 10 a.m., Oakley Greens, 3065 Vandercar Way, Oakley

Cincinnati Saint Patrick’s Parade

The 57th annual Cincinnati Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will take to the streets to celebrate the namesake of the holiday, Saint Patrick. The parade, which dates back to 1967, will celebrate Irish culture and the contributions it has made to the community. Led by Honorary Grand Marshal Anthony Muñoz, the parade will begin at the intersection of Mehring Way and Central Avenue, pass by Smale Riverfront Park, head through The Banks, and conclude at Elm Street by Paycor Stadium. Sat, March 15, noon, The Banks

St. Patrick’s Day on Seventh Bar Crawl

Braxton Brewery is planning on throwing the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day street party in Covington. Bars all along Seventh Street will be serving festive drinks and helping you fill out your Coverall Bingo card. Braxton will also be tapping its dry Irish stout and serving green beer for five dollars. Sat, March 15, noon, Braxton Brewing, 27 W. Seventh St., Covington

ShamRock & Roll

From noon to 10 p.m., Factory 52 will host ShamRock & Roll—a day of music, fun, and dog-friendly activities. 1 p.m. marks the start of the St. Puptrick’s Day Dog Parade, where participants can dress up their pet and compete for prizes. Throughout the rest of the day, attendees can enjoy live music and entertainment, participate in pickleball games, search the area during a shamrock scavenger hunt, and take advantage of various food and drink specials. Sat, March 15, noon-10 p.m., Factory 52, 4590 Beech St., Norwood

LepreCON

Following the Saint Patrick’s Parade, The Banks will hold further celebrations with the second annual LepreCON Block Party. Attendees are encouraged to show up dressed as leprechauns, participating locations throughout The Banks will offer food and drink specials, and a stage on Freedom Way will host live entertainment. Sat, March 15, 2-9 p.m., Killer Queen, 180 E. Freedom Way, downtown

Fountain Square’s St. Patrick’s Day Party

Fountain Square is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend with a wide range of activities including live music and games. Party goers can enjoy an array of Irish food like corned beef and shepherd’s pie, while sipping on a green beer. Sat, March 15, noon-8 p.m.; March 16, noon-6 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

St. Patrick’s Day Drag Bingo Brunch

Molly Mormen is back at BrewDog to host their second annual St. Patrick’s Day Drag Brunch. Molly, Alexander Cameron, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Penny Tration will be donned in green and gold as your entertainers for the afternoon. It’s $10 to play and $15 for the brunch buffet. This event is recommended for people 18 and older. $10, Sun, March 16, noon, BrewDog Cincinnati, 316 Reading Rd., Pendleton

Get the Paddy Started

The Roosevelt Room will host its first ever St. Patrick’s Day Party, with five dollar Guinness, five dollar Irish Breakfast shots, and seven dollar Jameson. Fri, March 16-Sun, March 17, 3 p.m., The Roosevelt Room, 3825 Edwards Rd., Suite 107, Norwood