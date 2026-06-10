The Queen City’s Record-Breaking Achievements

Photograph by YANAMALYUTOVA via Adobe Stock

Largest Civilian UFO Organization: MUFON

Since 1969

The largest civilian organization dedicated to investigating UFOs is the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), based in the East End. As of 2024, the organization reported membership totaling more than 4,000 and an annual revenue of $637,000.

Largest Congregation of Scarecrows: 3,311

October 12, 2003

The Cincinnati Horticultural Society assembled the world’s largest congregation of scarecrows, gathering 3,311 of them for the Cincinnati Flower and Farm Fest at Coney Island. Among the crowd were a Dolly Parton scarecrow, the entire M*A*S*H cast stuffed with straw, and a Bill and Hillary Clinton combo.

Largest Mentos Geyser: 504 bottles

May 24, 2007

Fountain Square was a soggy, smelly mess as 504 bottles of Diet Coke, each charged with six Mentos candies, erupted as carbonated geysers, spewing foamy, sticky slop all over the downtown landmark. The record was deemed official by Guinness judge Kevin Wilson, who had arrived in Cincinnati fresh from a jelly doughnut-eating contest in England.

Greatest Distance Wakeboarding: 509.2 miles

June 25–26, 2010

The greatest distance wakeboarding in 24 hours was 509.2 miles at Wake Nation Water Park in Fairfield over June 25 to June 26, 2010. The record-breaking team completed a total of 1,453 laps, not including any laps in which the rider fell.

Largest Serving of Fried Chicken: 1,645 pounds

July 2, 2010

In conjunction with the Brookville, Indiana, Canoefest, more than 200 cooks representing restaurants, fire stations, and church festivals joined forces to fry 2,700 pounds of raw chicken, yielding 1,645 pounds of fried chicken.

Largest Roll of Toilet Paper: 9 feet, 8.9 inches

August 26, 2011

The largest roll of toilet paper was nine feet, 8.9 inches in diameter and eight feet, 5.9 inches wide, with a cardboard core measuring 17 inches in diameter. The whopping wiper was created by the Charmin division of Procter & Gamble and was unveiled on National Toilet Paper Day at the P&G headquarters. The roll was shipped to a permanent home at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Branson, Missouri.

Largest Square Dance: 1,632 dancers

June 24, 2017

Square dancers set a world record at the 66th National Square Dance Convention, when 1,632 do-si-doers simultaneously tripped the light fantastic at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Fastest 16-Star Completion of Super Mario 64 Using a Drum Kit

December 9, 2022

By hooking up an electronic drum kit to send input signals to his childhood Nintendo 64 console, Cesar “CZR” completed a 16-star speedrun of Super Mario 64 in just 19 minutes and 48 seconds.

Most Photos of Hot Dogs Uploaded to Instagram in One Hour: 1,080

October 9, 2024

To celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary, Skyline Chili asked fans to upload photos of hot dogs to Instagram. With judges from Guinness watching, 1,080 photos found their way onto the social media site within a single hour, setting a world record. The gargantuan social media flood was staged at Fountain Square.