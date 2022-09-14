Dewey’s Pizza is known for serving seasonal pizzas like the Tito Santana and Sgt Peppers, specialty options such as the Green Lantern and Bronx Bomber, and tossing fresh salads with homemade dressings. But the pizza powerhouse also immerses itself in the community beyond its food. The community-driven approach ripples through each location’s neighborhood. All locations were designed to embrace the surrounding architecture and clientele. Take the Clifton location, for example—a hidden gem in the Ludlow neighborhood, off the beaten path and decorated with an industrial look, an ode to the college town and historic surroundings. Over in Oakley, where the first Dewey’s opened in 1998, there’s a special neighborhood connection. The original location is a staple of that community and the commitment to the neighborhood goes beyond the restaurant itself. Oakley is now the site of Dewey’s home office and was host to the 2022 Run to Raise Dough 5K.

Run to Raise Dough 5K

That annual 5K was moved to Oakley this year, but it gives back every year. The Run to Raise Dough 5K is in its third year raising money for the Center for Autoimmune Liver Disease (CALD) at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Funds raised will help support autoimmune liver disease research and the Learning Health Network, an organization that helps provide care to children living with autoimmune liver diseases. “At Dewey’s, we nourish our communities,” says Dewey’s Pizza President Chuck Lipp. To date, Dewey’s Pizza has raised over $135,000 for CALD and its mission.

Committed to Oakley

The company’s home office has moved to Oakley Square, just a pie’s throw away from the Oakley store. “For more than 24 years this community has supported Dewey’s Pizza, helping us to become the company we are today. When we were presented with the opportunity to move our home office to Oakley we had to say yes,” says Lipp. “We are honored to call Oakley home.” The space was designed by Katie Dobbs of kp design International and Heath Trostle of H D Contracting to bring the team together and inspire creativity for the brand near and far for the next 25 years and beyond.

Learn more about Dewey’s community involvement

Since 2009, Dewey’s Pizza has donated more than $1.5 million to local charities. From Giveback Nights to volunteerism, Dewey’s continues to DewMore by embracing the local community. Dewey’s team members participated in landscaping the Geier Esplanade as part of the Mayor’s Challenge, appear at Slice Night to benefit the UC Cancer Center, and since 2020, Dewey’s has partnered locally with WordPlay and Cincinnati Youth Collaborative in an effort to improve opportunities for Black youth.