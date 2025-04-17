Dance Fitness Is Gonna Make You Sweat

Photograph by HATSUE

Dance Factory Fitness

Founded by a celebrity fitness instructor, Dance Factory Fitness has classes designed for those with no dance experience. From dance cardio to hip-hop yoga to barre, it’s a one stop shop that “is not your mama’s Zumba class.” 6011 Madison Rd., Madisonville, (513) 271-7111

Posh Fitness Boutique

Posh Fitness Boutique’s intro pole class is best suited for those who want to learn the basic moves and spins, mixed pole is for learning more advanced skills, and Pole Climbmax is a strength and conditioning class for all skill levels. 1216 Sycamore St. #12, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 421-7674

SWT Dance HIIT

Get sweaty at the Dance HIIT classes offered at SWT (Strong. Women. Thriving.) Fitness. The HIIT classes contain three different routines under the same SWT acronym: Sparkle (low to mid-level intensity), WURK (mid- to high-level intensity), and Twerk (high-level intensity focusing on core). 5260 Crookshank Rd., Green Twp.

Turn Up Dance Fitness

The local branch of this national dance fitness organization hosts weekly pop-ups all around town at local recreation and fitness centers. No dance experience is required. Find the monthly schedule of classes on their Instagram @turnupcincynky.

Photograph by HATSUE

Oh Foxy Pole Dance Studio

Oh Foxy offers multiple pole fitness classes based on skill level where you’ll learn to master pole tricks, enhance flexibility, and build your strength. In addition to group classes, private lessons are available for those looking for personalized instruction. 320 W. Fourth St., downtown, (513) 480-8393

Jazzercise Norwood

There are eight different class types to choose from at the Norwood Jazzercise location, from HIIT to low impact to stretching. Incorporating dance cardio with strength training, you’ll get a full body workout that is friendly to all fitness levels. 2039 Sherman Ave., Norwood, (513) 276-3077

DANCEFIX by HBDC

Looking to try out some new choreography? DANCEFIX’s high energy classes range from jazz to lyrical and everywhere in between. Founded by a professional dancer and choreographer, students here will learn new moves from the Heather Britt Dance Company teachers while continuing to master nine other dances. 934 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills and 9514 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 238-9714