Cincinnati Weekend Picks April 18-20

Photo courtesy Kings Island

Happy Easter, Chag Pesach Sameach, and a Merry 4/20 to everyone out there. This weekend isn’t only jam-packed with holidays—there are amazing events wherever you look. Here are some to keep an eye out for.

Remi Wolf Concert

Indie pop artist Remi Wolf is bringing her Big Ideas Tour to Newport. The singer, best known for songs like “Photo ID,” “Hello Hello Hello,” and “Disco Man,” will be performing at MegaCorp Pavilion with openers Dana and Alden. GA tickets are $39.50 in advance or $45 on the day of show. Fri, Apr 18, 7 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport

Dancing with the Stars Live

The beloved ballroom dance competition show is making its was to the Brady with special celebrity guests. Alongside the DWTS professional dancers will be US gymnastics bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and reality star/season 33 Mirrorball Trophy winner Joey Graziadei. Fri, Apr 18, 7:30 p.m., Andrew J. Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

Cincinnati Zoo Easter Celebration

All species will get to celebrate the holiday. Themed enrichment activities and animal chats will take place through the afternoon with a special 2 p.m. egg hunt for the river otters. For humans, there will be treat stations throughout the zoo. Plus, kids can meet the Easter bunny from noon to 5 p.m. in the gift shop. Festivities are free with admission. Sat, Apr 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Kings Island Opening Day

It’s time once again to ride rollercoasters way too soon after downing a blue ice cream cone. While KI’s newest attraction is actually in Splash City Water Park this year, coasterheads will enjoy improvements made over the offseason to some of their favorite rides—most notably The Beast getting 20% of its track replaced with smoother pieces and the 99-year-old carousel getting a new roof and fresh paint job. 2025 Silver Passes are $10 off before opening day. Sat, Apr 19, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

Earth Day Celebration at Smale Park

From morning to evening on Saturday, stop by the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Riverfront Park for a full day of live music, games, nature activities, a vintage market, and more. Performances include a Saturday’s Children and The Electric Indigo. Sat, Apr 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Smale Riverfront Park, 124 E. Mehring Way, downtown

Birds and Brews at the Barrel House

Jimmy Longbottom will be bringing some of his adorable rescue ducks to Braxton Barrel House to teach everyone about the importance of protecting local waterfowl and not contributing to the domestic duck trade, especially around Easter. Make sure you follow Longbottom Bird Rescue to find upcoming Birds and (Cold)Brews events at coffeeshops around town. Sat, Apr 19, 3-6 p.m., Braxton Barrel House, 11 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell

Katt Williams Live

Standup comedian, actor, and Cincinnati native Katt Williams will be making a stop in his hometown for the Heaven On Earth Tour. Tickets start at $69 and attendees should check Heritage Bank Center’s website for the bag policy. Sat, Apr 19, 8 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Wake & Bake at Low Spark

What better way to start your 4/20 than a craft THC seltzer for only $8? Coffee cocktails and bloody marys will also be $8 but if you’re just looking for a morning boost, coffee and cold brew will be $3. To satisfy your munchies, complimentary baked goods will be available while supplies last. Sun, Apr 20, noon-4:20 p.m., Low Spark, 15 W. 14th St., Over-the-Rhine

How High: Official 4/20 Party

Whathesay Promotions is putting on the biggest 4/20 party in the city complete with DJs, dancing, performers, and more. Cannabis-friendly products will be sold by local vendors and, of course, the event will be 4/20-friendly. Tickets are $20 and you must be at least 18 to attend. Sun, Apr 20, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., The William Frances Theatre, 6819 Vine St., Carthage