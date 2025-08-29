Sharing Is Caring at Crown Republic

Photograph by Catherine Viox

Seven years ago, Crown Republic Gastropub opened its doors on the east side of downtown. A lot has changed since then, but what hasn’t is the steadiness with which the restaurant continues to produce memorable meals.

If you’re dining with a group, the shareables menu is your new bestie. Kick off your meal with the everything knots. These doughy, garlic-slathered knots are covered with everything bagel seasoning and served with whipped vegetable butter, a nice starting point before diving into larger, heavier dishes (like the pork chop Milanese).

You’ll want to keep the General Tso’s cauliflower all to yourself, but be generous with these bites. Fried in tempura batter and tossed in that familiar sweet and savory sauce, then topped with Fresno chiles, peanuts, and cilantro, it’s the kind of sharing your friends will remember.

If you’re really not up for splitting with the table, choose one of the housemade pastas, such as the gnocchi. The gastropub doesn’t bill itself as an Italian restaurant, but this dish would be at home in one. If you have room for more, we suggest the flourless brownie with housemade marshmallow topping and vanilla gelato. It’s a messy mountain of sweet that will leave your mouth covered in gooey marshmallow. Trust us: You won’t feel the need to complain about it.

In a part of downtown that has few evening dining options, Crown continues to shine its light for hungry patrons.

Crown Republic Gastropub, 720 Sycamore St., downtown, (513) 246-4272