Cincinnati Weekend Picks September 18-20

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Everywhere you turn this weekend, you’ll be able to find festivals, concerts, drinks, food, and cultural celebrations. Having trouble narrowing down your options? Here are just a few to choose from.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

The city’s 50th Oktoberfest is packed with more special events than ever like the Gemütlichkeit Games, Running of the Wieners, Stein Hoist, 14k/7k Brewery Run, glassblowing workshops, World’s Largest Chicken Dance, and more. Attendees will be able to enjoy plenty of German beer and food while enjoying live music and circus performances at multiple stages and tents including the new VIP Lounge and two-story Glockenspiel. Check the official event site for a schedule and map of activities. Thurs, Sep. 17-Sun, Sep. 20, Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Forager’s Fest

Learn about and celebrate all the delicious treats the forest has to offer at this 21+ food festival with foraged treats, beers and cocktails made with local foraged ingredients, foraging demos, artisan vendors, nature games, and live music. This event will take place outdoors, rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Tickets are $30 and all revenue raised will go to Cincinnati Nature Center. Fri, Sep. 18, 6-10 p.m., Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Zoofari

This year, attendees of the Cincinnati Zoo’s biggest fundraising event will be immersed in a medieval fantasy world for Zoofari Knights—An Evening of Tales and Scales. Guests will enjoy a night of after-hours zoo access alongside food and drink samplings from some of the city’s best restaurants, exclusive animal experiences, signature cocktails, live music, dancing, and much more. Tickets to the gala are $300. If you can’t decide what to wear, the zoo has provided a style guide. Fri, Sep. 18, 7-11 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Jack White Concert

Guitarist and White Stripes vocalist Jack White is coming to MegaCorp Pavilion as part of his live tour supporting the new album Frozen Charlotte. The artist best known for songs like “Seven Nation Army,” “Fell in Love with a Girl,” and “Lazaretto” will be performing a phone-free show, so all attendees will be given lockable pouches on entry. Tickets start at $109 and the concert will be outdoors, rain or shine. Fri, Sep. 18, 8 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport

National Dance Day Showcase

At Cincinnati’s first ever celebration of National Dance Day, over a dozen of the city’s best dance crews and academies like Dance Flash Fusion, Cincinnati Ballet, Cultural Centre of India, and the Cincinnati Highland Dancers will be performing at Fountain Square. Plus, the audience will get to participate with multiple educational demonstrations and dance-along numbers. Sat, Sep. 19, 1-3 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Music in the Woods

Imago’s forested music festival returns for the 24th year to say its annual farewell to summer. Local bands and musicians will be performing on two different stages in the nature preserve alongside an educational animal encounter with RAPTOR Inc. and a puppet show from Cat Winks. There will also be family activities, a silent auction, local food and beer, and an exhibitor space. Tickets are $35 for adults, $12 for kids ages 6 and up, and free for kids under 6. Sat, Sep. 19, 3-10 p.m., Imago, 700 Enright Ave., East Price Hill

Scope Out 2026

All amateur astronomers are invited to Cincinnati Observatory’s annual telescope festival. Bring your scope and swap stories and setups with your fellow stargazers at this party that also includes a workshop where the Observatory team will help with repairs and troubleshooting, educational presentations, kids activities, views of the moon and Saturn, and a raffle for a brand new Dwarf Mini Smart Telescope. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids and Observatory members. Sat, Sep. 19, 6-10 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Hyde Park

Greater Cincinnati Bridal & Wedding Expo

If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop for the perfect wedding vendors, head to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center this Sunday. You’ll be able to meet some of the city’s best DJs, decorators, venue owners, caterers, photographers, and more. Plus there’s food sampling, a glam bar, photo booths, and giveaways. Tickets are free online or $10 at the door. Sun, Sep. 20, 1-5 p.m., Northern Kentucky Convention Center, One W. River Center Blvd., Covington

Ault in Bloom

The Greater Cincinnati Rose Association is throwing its 12th annual rose show with the theme “A Nation in Bloom: Celebrating 250 Years.” Attendees will get to enjoy floral and garden exhibits, rose displays, music, live painting, kids activities, a cut flower sale, educational presentations, vendors, and more. Admission is free. Sun, Sep. 20, 1-4 p.m., Ault Park Pavilion, 5090 Observatory Cir., Mt. Lookout