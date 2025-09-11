Cincinnati Weekend Picks September 12-14

Embed from Getty Images

The city is packed with all kinds of events—conventions, community festivals, concerts, tailgates, and many Oktoberfest celebrations. Here are just a few of the fun ways to spend your weekend.

Covington Oktoberfest

Mainstrasse Oktoberfest will be expanding this year to the streets surrounding Goebel Park. In addition to the classic music, food, and beer, there will be a ticketed tasing dinner at Braxton and a ton of activities like stein hoisting, a sausage toss competition, a pretzel eating contest, the Drindl Dog costume contest, a petting zoo, a Bengals tailgate, and more. Fri, Sept 12-Sun, Sept 14, Goebel Park, 501 Philadelphia St., Covington

Joe Burrow Lookalike Contest

If you or someone you know looks like Joe Burrow, you may be entitled to a prize. Killer Queen is hosting a lookalike contest and the winner gets free Bengals tickets and a $50 bar tab. Second place also gets a $50 bar tab, but fewer bragging rights. Contest registration is free. Don’t forget to try the special Shiesty-tini. Fri, Sept 12, 4-10 p.m., Killer Queen, 180 E. Freedom Way, downtown

Fall HorrorHound Weekend

Horror fans are celebrating Halloween early with a weekend-long convention featuring celebrity meet-and-greets, panels, spooky vendors, tattoo artists, a mask showcase, and cosplay contests. Visiting celebrities include cult favorites like Saw‘s Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, and Leigh Whannell as well as stars of Cabin in the Woods, Halloween, The Black Phone, Yellowjackets, Final Destination: Bloodlines, M3gan, and more including wrestling starts and members of Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath. Check the convention’s schedule for designated photo-ops and Q&As. Fri, Sept 12-Sun, Sept 14, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Newport Oktoberfest

This Newport Oktoberfest is set to be the biggest yet with two beer tents, extensive food and drink options, traditional German music, local rock bands, stein hoisting, sausage tossing, log sawing, karaoke, and a full carnival. Moerlein Lager House will be offering a special chicken dinner meal including a half Oktoberfest chicken, braised cabbage, German potato salad, and one liter of beer for $29.99. Fri, Sept 12-Sun, Sept 14, Newport Festival Park, 100 Riverboat Row, Newport

OMNIMAX Dinner Date: Into America’s Wild

The beloved OMNIMAX Dinner Date returns, this time with a film and menu that’ll take you on a cross-country adventure through America’s natural beauty. You’ll learn how to cook a three-course dinner of Kelp-Cured Salmon with Barley Brussel Sprout Salad, Semolina Gnocchi with Turkey and Mushroom Ragu, and an Orange Pumpkin Spice Cake with Cranberry Cream Cheese Frosting. Following the meal, Into America’s Wild will be screened on the OMNIMAX. Tickets are $150 per person. Fri, Sept 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Doobie Brothers Concert

Classic rock icons, the Doobie Brothers, are stopping at Riverbend on their national tour. The group best known for songs like “Listen to the Music,” “Black Water,” and “What a Fool Believes” will have the Coral Reefer Band open and pay tribute to their late friend Jimmy Buffett. Tickets start at $41. Fri, Sept 12, 7 p.m., Riverbend, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Bonnie Raitt Concert

Kennedy Center Honoree and legendary singer-songwriter behind classics like “Angel from Montgomery,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” and “Something to Talk About” will be performing at the Andrew J Brady Music Center on Friday with opener Jimmy Vaughan & The Tilt-a-Whirl Band. Tickets start at $40. Fri, Sept 12, 7:30 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

CliftonFest

More than 40 artisan vendors, 15 live performers, and dozens of chalk artists will take to the street on Ludlow to celebrate Clifton’s thriving arts community. The free block party will also have plenty of activities for kids as well as beer from Mellotone Beer Project. Check the event schedule for performance times and locations. Sat, Sept 13, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Toss for a Cure Cornhole Tournament

Rhinegeist is teaming up with CancerFree Kids to host a charity cornhole tournament. Registration for a team of two is $25 and all proceeds go to CancerFree Kids. The winning team gets two free FCC tickets. You can sign up to compete here. Sat, Sept 13, 1-3 p.m., Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Imago Music in the Woods

The urban nature preserve is celebrating the end of summer with its 23rd annual folk music festival in the woods. In addition to the killer musical lineup, there’ll be food, beer, reptile encounters with Dino Buddies, family activities, a silent auction, and more. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day of, and $12 for kids. Sat, Sept 13, 3-10 p.m., Imago, 700 Enright Ave., East Price Hill

Bengals Home Opener

After finally getting a first game victory (I don’t care if it was sloppy, a win is a win), the Bengals will play in front of a home crowd for the first time in the 2025 season. Joey and the boys will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team also looking to get a healthy head start. Come dressed in orange and cheer on local legend Sam Hubbard as he’s crowned Ruler of the Jungle—stick around at halftime to see the Miami University Marching Band perform. Tickets start at $138. Sun, Sept 14, 1 p.m., Paycor Stadium, One Paycor Stadium, downtown

Queer BBQ Night

Enjoy some delicious food with the queer community at the first ever Queer BBQ Night at Findlay Market. Barbecue dishes from over a dozen market vendors will be available alongside music from DJ No Name, drag performances, raffle baskets, and community resources. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested $25 donation. Sun, Sept 14, 3-7 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine