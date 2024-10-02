Cincinnati Halloween Roundup

Photograph by Brianna Connock

October is the most magical month of the year. Witches and ghosts and goblins and ghouls of all ages are looking for Halloween events around town. You might even run into a nationally-known pumpkin carver up in Fairfield. Here’s our guide to your spooky season for families, adults, and pet owners.

Family Events

Newport Aquarium Underwater Pumpkin Glow

Jack-o’-lanterns meet the seven seas at the all-new Underwater Pumpkin Glow. The aquarium is full of festive decorations— carved pumpkin displays, pumpkin treats for the animals, an underwater pumpkin patch, and more. The habitats have also been decked out by the team from Tanked for Halloween with spooky sculptures. September 16-November 3, Newport Aquarium, 1 Aquarium Way, Newport

Cincinnati Zoo Jack O’Lantern Glow

Explore the zoo and see its manicured trails lined with over 5000 carved pumpkins. The massive display is the biggest of its kind in the tri-state area. It’ll set the mood for other HallZOOween activities that begin the weekend of October 12. Be sure to check out the newly opened Elephant Trek while you’re there. October 3-6, 11-13, 18-31; Cincinnati Zoo; 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Haunted Village at Heritage Village

The 19th century living museum at Sharon Woods is turning into an undead museum. Ghosts, witches, and fortune tellers will be wandering around the town at this family-friendly haunted attraction. The event also includes a creepy critter zoo, games, stories, and more. Concessions will be available and costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $15. October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26; 6-10 p.m.; Heritage Village Museum, 11450 Lebanon Rd., Sharonville

Weekends at the BOO!seum

Spooky activities are happening around every corner of the Cincinnati Museum Center. In the Children’s Museum, your kids can take part in a costume parade, dance party, story time, and crafts. Aspiring Dr. Frankenstiens can head to the Museum of Natural History and Science for mad science shows and meet-and-greets with creepy crawlies at The Cave. The History Museum will be home to Halloween print making and potion brewing. Be sure to get some delicious themed snacks at the Coffee Cart! October 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27; Cincinnati Museum Center; 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Spooky Summit Cinema: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Summit Park is hosting a movie night to get in the spirit for two different holidays. The Halloween/Christmas classic The Nightmare Before Christmas will be shown on the Great Lawn while you chow down on some free popcorn. Concessions will also be available for purchase from Nanny Belle’s and Higher Gravity. Friday, October 18, 8 p.m., Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

Nature’s Candyland Adventure

Put on a costume, grab a flashlight, and head to the Cincinnati Nature Center for a spooky adventure. Nature’s Candyland Trail will have treats, games, animals, and more. Kids who complete the quest win a prize! Admission is $8 for Nature Center members, $14 for non-members, and kids ages three and under get in free. Pregistration is required. Friday, October 25, 6:30-8 p.m., Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Findlay Market Trick-or-Treat

The Market is transforming into a Halloween village to hand out treats for all the kids in the neighborhood. Costumes are encouraged for everyone from children to parents to vendors. You can help prepare for the event by donating to the costume and candy drive through October 25. New to gently-used costumes and unopened bags of candy are requested. Thursday, October 31, 4-6 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

CCM Harmonia Presents Halloween: Dreams & Nightmares

Enjoy a night of eerie music complete with costumes and candy. This 65-minute concert by CCM Harmonia includes Halloween favorites like “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “Night on Bald Mountain,” perfect for getting in the holiday spirit. Treats will by provided by the orchestra. Tickets are $19.50 for general audiences and $5 for UC students. Thursday, October 31, 7:30 p.m., Corbett Auditorium, 290 CCM Blvd., CUF

Adult Events

Nightmare on Gay Street LGBTQ+ Halloween Bar Crawl

Kick off the spookiest month of the year with the ultimate queer Halloween bar crawl across OTR. For $15, you can join the Midwestern Lesbian crew as they enjoy themed drink specials from Alice (the meeting place and first stop), Liberty’s, Mecca, The Lackman, HomeMakers, Revel, Pins, The Setback, and Rosedale. After the crawl, there will be a 10 p.m.-2 a.m. dance party with DJ Boywife. Come dressed your best because there will be a costume contest. Saturday, October 5, 4-11:55 p.m., Alice, 1432 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

For the month of October, Cincy Shakes will be putting on the original science fiction story. Adapted for the stage by David Catlin, this production promises to be an exciting new take on the classic monster tale. Check the show calendar to see the performances with cast Q&As, price reductions, parties, and sign language interpreters. October 11-November 2, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Ault Park HallowEve Brew Bash

It’s a Halloween party with a side of local craft beer tasting. For $30, (until October 21 when it becomes $40) you’ll get ten beer tastings from Cincinnati microbreweries. Gee, Your Band Smells Terrific will be playing some classic Hallows Eve hits as you sample the brews. Costumes are encouraged. Friday, October 25, 6 p.m., Ault Park Pavilion, 5090 Observatory Cir., Mt. Lookout

Nightmare on Elm Street at Rhinegeist

Rhinegeist’s all-night Halloween party and drag show is returning to the taproom. You’ll dance the night away watching the best of local performers, getting tarot readings, sipping on themed cocktails, and more. The drag show is from 9-11 p.m. and at 11 p.m. there will be a costume contest. Friday, October 25, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Screams of Silent Cinema

What could be better for Halloween then a collection of creepy short silent films? Experimental music groups Moonwatcher, Scotchamo, Strange Blue Juju, and Death Itself will be accompanying the films live for the audience. Films include adaptations of Edgar Allan Poe stories, Dante’s Inferno, and works by surrealist filmmaker Segundo de Chomon. Tickets are $10 for American Sign Museum members and $20 for non-members. A cash bar will be available. Saturday, October 26, 6-8 p.m., American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmounth Ave., Camp Washington

The Official Cincinnati Witches Ball

Ohio Valley Pagan Society is putting on a magical ball. You can dance to the music of Cindy West, Shiny Old Soul, and DJ Christopher Favorite while mingling with your fellow witches. Vendors will be on site to help you with any and all magic needs. This year’s theme is The Victorian Masquerade, so get your outfit ready for the costume contest. Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 day-of. Saturday, October 26, 7 p.m., Leapin Lizard, 726 Main St., Covington

Horror on the Hill: The Shining

It’s scary movie night at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park. Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining will be shown outdoors and when you’re not watching the movie, take part in Shining-themed fun like typewriter art, inflatable axe-throwing, a costume contest, and Redrum cocktails. The event is free with park admission. Sunday, October 27, 6-9:30 p.m., Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton

Frankenstein’s Monster Bash at Cincy Shakes

For this special Halloween night performance of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is going to have some spooky fun. Themed cocktails and scary surprises await in the lobby before the show. The first 100 people who show up in costume get their tickets half off. Thursday, October 31, 7:30 p.m., Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Dog Events

Barktoberfest

This festival in Glendale features a dog costume parade/contest, photo booth, canine cake walk, a duck pond, games, trainers, and more. The humans can enjoy live music, concessions, vendors, and raffle baskets. You can also bring accessories for the dog clothing swap. Saturday, October 5, 2-6 p.m., Harry Whiting Brown Community Center, 231 E. Sharon Rd., Glendale

Pumpkins. Pets. Bourbon.

Dress up your pets for the costume contest and sip some craft bourbon while the pups play. You can even get crafty with a pumpkin carving activity. Cincinnati Animal Care will be fundraising on site by selling a special dog food through Pet Wants Cincy. Wednesday, October 23, 6-8 p.m., OTR Stillhouse, 2017 Branch St., Over-the-Rhine

Bark or Treat

Your dog will get to take part in canine tick-or-treating, a photo booth, and a costume contest. Local pet bakery, Pugalicious, will be providing treats. While the dogs can’t drink craft MadTree beers, they’ll be able to enjoy pumpkin spice latte pup cups. Saturday, October 26, 12-3 p.m., MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley