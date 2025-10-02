Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 3-5

It’s officially spooky season, but the scariest thing is picking which of the many events to attend this weekend. Here are some to consider.

Cincy Bookstore Crawl

23 independent bookshops will be extending their hours and offering activities for this three-day literary extravaganza. This year, there will also be a contest to visit every store for the chance to win prizes. You can print out the special passport online and get it stamped at every stop. Each stamp enters the participants into a prize drawing, with a “Super Crawler” drawing for more those that visited 16 or more bookstores. Fri, Oct 3-Sun, Oct 5, various

Cincinnati Nature Center: Back to Nature Gala

CNC’s signature fundraising event returns with gourmet food, live music, an open bar, bourbon and wine tastings, foraged signature cocktails, nature activity stations, and a silent auction. Tickets start at $200 with all proceeds going to CNC and the silent auction is digitally open to all who wish to bid. Fri, Oct 3, 6 p.m., Cincinnati Nature Center Krippendorf Lodge, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Christian Măcelaru’s CSO Debut

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s new Music Director, Cristian Măcelaru, will be making his Queen City debut at the maestro’s podium this weekend. Măcelaru will conduct Anna Clyne’s Abstractions, Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F Major with soloist Hélène Grimaud, and Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier Suite. There will be a post-concert celebration in the foyer following Friday night’s performance. Fri, Oct 3-Sat, Oct 4, 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Some of WWE’s biggest names will be facing off on Friday night for a prime time smackdown. The main event will feature Undisputed WWE Champ Cody Rhodes tagging with Randy Orton (who used to be a team together from 2008-2011), against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Other featured superstars include Women’s Champ Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, and Cincinnati natives The Street Profits. Tickets start at $57.50 and the show will be aired live on the USA Network. Fri, Oct 3, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Mutual Dance Theatre Presents: Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

MDT’s 54th season, Embrace: A Season of Connection, kicks off with the Cincinnati premiere of Chicago’s Deeply Rooted Dance Theater. The company—known for its signature blend of modern, classical, American, and African-American dance traditions—will perform original works about the importance of vulnerability and presence. There will be an audience talk-back on Friday and a pre-show interview on Saturday. Tickets start at $39. Fri, Oct 3-Sat, Oct 4, 7:30 p.m., Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Covington Cryptid Block Party

Attendees of all ages will get to take part in cryptid-themed hands-on activities and crafts, shop from more than 50 vendors and artists, enjoy food and drinks from local independent establishments, watch live music and circus performers, party with the dancing cryptids from InBocca Performance, collect stamps from artists to win prizes, and more with fun surprises popping up all day. Make sure to greet and congratulate this year’s Cryptid of Honor, the Flatwoods Monster. Sat, Oct 4, noon-6 p.m., Pike St., Covington

Tacos and Tequila Festival

Thomas More Stadium will be packed to the brim with craft taco vendors, premium tequila and margaritas, and non-stop entertainment including Luca Libre Wrestling, an exotic car show, live art installations, a chihuahua beauty pageant, and a killer hip-hop lineup. Featured artists include Lil Jon, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Chamillionaire, Paul Wall, and more. GA tickets for this 21+ event start at $75. Sat, Oct 4, 2-10:30 p.m., Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way, Florence

Findlay Market Fall Food Festival

At Findlay Market’s last tasting event of the year, merchants will be showcasing fall flavors and harvest ingredients with dishes like Pumpkin Chili from Juniper Seed and Butternut Squash Pierogis from Babushka. The festival will also feature live music, a Halloween costume and candy drive, wine bottle ring toss, and a photo booth. Tasting tickets are eight for $20 or 18 for $40. Sun, Oct 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Mammoth Music & Arts Festival

For this year’s newly expanded Mammoth Fest, there will be four music stages for the giant lineup of 35 performers. In addition to the music, there’ll be craft vendors, an artist alley, a kids area, food stands, a bourbon lounge, and a beer garden featuring the exclusive Mammoth Brew by New Riff and West Sixth Brewing. Check the website for the official performance schedule and festival map. Sun, Oct 5, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Sixth St. between Saratoga and York, Newport